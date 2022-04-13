PAWTUCKET — There is still time to sign up for the Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp next weekend.
Held at Pawtucket Fire Department Station 6, 385 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, from Friday to Sunday, April 22 to 24. The camp is free for girls in grades 11 and 12. The camp is hosted by the city of Pawtucket and Pawtucket Fire Department.
For more information, email girlsfuturefirefightercamp@gmail.com or visit girlsfuturefirefightercamp.com.
