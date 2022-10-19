CENTRAL FALLS – For nearly a century, Central Falls Provision Co. has been upholding a multi-generational commitment to bringing customers quality homestyle Polish sausages, and now the family behind the business is looking to sell.

Owner Paul Skoczylas said customers have been coming by the Central Falls shop since news of their intent to sell was announced by The Journal. Last Friday, Oct. 14, long-time customer Paul Borek swung by the smokehouse at 847 High St. to buy a couple of links. He said he has been visiting CF Provision his entire life, starting when his father would bring him in a stroller.

