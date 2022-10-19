Long-time customer Paul Borek stops by the Central Falls Provision Co. smokehouse at 847 High St. in Central Falls on Oct. 14, 2022. The local family-run company is looking to sell by the end of the year.
Central Falls Provision Co. owner Paul Skoczylas, children Mitchell and Christina, and wife Marie at the smokehouse storefront, 847 High St., Central Falls, last Friday. Skoczylas announced he intends to sell the family business by the end of the year.
A picture of current CF Provisions owner Paul Skozcylas’ parents, Mitchell and Mildred, who owned the company for years before him. Skoczylas started working alongside his parents at just 15 years old and took over the company in 1989.
Central Falls Provision Owner Paul Skoczylas still uses the smokehouse that was first built in the 1920s. He wakes up at 4 a.m. to start smoking up to 1,000 pounds of kielbasa and other meats throughout the day – going until about 6 p.m.
CENTRAL FALLS – For nearly a century, Central Falls Provision Co. has been upholding a multi-generational commitment to bringing customers quality homestyle Polish sausages, and now the family behind the business is looking to sell.
Owner Paul Skoczylas said customers have been coming by the Central Falls shop since news of their intent to sell was announced by The Journal. Last Friday, Oct. 14, long-time customer Paul Borek swung by the smokehouse at 847 High St. to buy a couple of links. He said he has been visiting CF Provision his entire life, starting when his father would bring him in a stroller.
“If you were Polish and you were from Rhode Island, you always came here,” Borek recalled.
With 2023 bringing a major milestone of 100 years in business, Skoczylas told customers in a letter that he made the difficult decision to retire by the end of the year.
Speaking to The Breeze, Skoczylas shed a tear as he spoke about the outpouring of support from customers. He thanked his staff and family for their work, and said operations will continue as best as possible until the business has been sold.
“It’s kind of breaking my heart. I get emotional just thinking about it,” he said.
He has been working at the family business for 50 years, or half of the company’s existence. His parents, Mitchell and Mildred, who were known as “M and M,” owned the company for years before him. Skoczylas started working alongside them at 15 years old. He became president of the company in 1989, but said he had been running operations of the business under his parents for years before that. Mildred continued to work into her 90s, until passing away last year. Mitchell died in 2016.
“I always wanted to bring it to 100,” he told The Breeze.
Skoczylas said he and his brother, Stephen, are working together to consider potential buyers. They hope it will be purchased by another sausage making company – one that will respect the family legacy they carried on.
Skoczylas said he has tweaked family recipes slightly over the years, and under his ownership Central Falls Provisions has expanded its menu to offer jumbo hot dogs, German bratwurst, Portuguese chorizo and Italian sausages. Today, a good portion of their business supplies Polish churches with kielbasa, or bratwurst for Oktoberfest and German social club events.
“When I first started working here it was just kielbasa and baked loaf,” he recalled.
Central Falls Provision started when Paul’s grandfather, Vincent Skoczylas, moved from Poland to the U.S. and settled in New Britain, Conn., where he was employed in a meat plant. In 1923, he relocated to Rhode Island and established Central Falls Provision. At the time, the city had a primarily Polish population.
“From that first day in 1923 through to today, we continue to process our sausages in the same unique homestyle manner,” reads the company website. “We take pride in this tradition of processing and believe that this is what separates us from the competition.”
Today, Central Falls Provision has grown into the largest manufacturer of Polish sausages in Rhode Island, selling to accounts for Brown University and local grocery stores. The company’s reach doesn’t stop at state lines, either. After being told time and again by prior customers who had moved out of state that they could no longer find Polish sausages of their standards, Central Falls Provision created a new mail-order system selling their locally made products to customers across the U.S., said its owners. Online sales were also boosted by the news of the future sale, Skoczylas noted.
While the company has grown, Skoczylas has also grown older and the days haven’t gotten any shorter. He said he wakes up at 4 a.m. to start smoking kielbasa and other meats throughout the day, going until about 6 p.m.
“We try to smoke two batches a day, which is around 700 to 1,000 pounds a day,” he said.
After selling the business, he said he looks forward to spending more time at home with his family. His wife, Marie, commutes to her insurance job in Quincy, Mass.; Skoczylas said he will now take over responsibility for their two teenage children with autism, Mitchell and Christina.
