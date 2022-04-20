PAWTUCKET – Congressman David Cicilline joined with local law enforcement and local elected officials on April 12 to announce more than $400,000 in new federal funding to expand the Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI) Police Go Team into Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Cicilline said he secured $413,000 for the program in the recently passed omnibus spending bill. The program was one of the 10 community project funding requests that the Congressman made to the Appropriations Committee, and all 10 were funded.
Founded in 2004, when Cicilline was mayor of Providence, the Police Go Team provides trauma-trained clinicians and liaisons to partner with police to respond, on scene, to children and families exposed to violence. The objective of the Go Team is to prevent the consequences of traumatic events in the lives of children and adults.
With the supporting funds, the team will expand to services providing immediate social service response to violent crime in Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls.
“This program is a prime example of how we can best serve our communities, especially when our neighbors most need our support,” Cicilline said.
He and local officials, including Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr., spoke of the way the collective trauma of COVID-19, and its acute impacts in diverse communities, has heightened the demand for assistance through the team’s “trauma-informed program that can help bring law enforcement and community members together.”
The $413,000 provided through the federal spending package will help FSRI Police Go Teams meet increased demand in their cities for immediate help in response to domestic violence, sexual assaults, and other crimes, as well as mental health crises. According to Margaret Holland McDuff, CEO of FSRI, there was a 68 percent increase in domestic violence calls during the pandemic.
Rachel Caruso, an FSRI Police Go Team member, said the teams “continue helping victims simply by listening, reducing trauma and easing the pain of our community when they need it most.” McDuff said the success of the program underscores the need to expand these services.
According to the release, the FSRI’s partnership will allow police to focus on safety, while the Go Team helps families receive the necessary services and support to move forward.
Mayor Donald Grebien said it was an exciting opportunity to expand the services of the FSRI Go Team into Pawtucket. Police Chief Tina Goncalves said they look forward to the continuation of the “great community-focused work” that’s been started in partnership with the Go Team.
“In Central Falls, our number one police call is related to domestic violence. It’s devastating to victims and in particular, children,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said. “Violent situations, from disputes to sexual assault, require a very delicate response.”
Central Falls Chief Anthony Roberson said he’s had the privilege of working closely with FSRI since 2006, partnering in response to all types of trauma.
“It’s clear that when dealing with trauma, from domestic violence to sexual assault, a multi-faceted approach is best, particularly when supporting children and families,” Roberson said. “As police, our focus on safety and bringing perpetrators to justice is just one aspect of our trauma response. The FSRI Go Team consists of true content experts who aid our response by providing immediate support to victims and second-hand victims. They are a tremendous resource to our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.