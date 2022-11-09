PAWTUCKET – With an increase in assaults on members of local rescue crews, Pawtucket fire union leadership is looking to enforce the penalties for these felony acts.
According to Erik Cordeiro, president of the IAFF Local 1261, the increase in such incidents in Pawtucket is representative of what’s been happening across the country. Through the 2000s, Cordeiro said the nation averaged about 2,000 assaults on firefighters and EMTs per year. Cordeiro cited 2014 as the start of the uptick, and said the current average has nearly doubled to 3,500 assaults on firefighters and EMTs each year.
When he started with the Pawtucket Fire Department 14 years ago, Cordeiro said, incidents were minor. Actions would be considered reactionary by a medical patient, such as a firefighter or EMT being slapped or pushed when a patient comes out of a seizure or medical event.
“Now the assaults seem to be more aggressive where it’s taking four or five of us to restrain someone. There’s kicking, and spitting, that’s one of our biggest issues,” he said.
Cordeiro emphasized that recent assaults are being committed by patients who “do not have an altered mental status, and have self awareness” in their actions. He noted the department sees repeat offenders, and a majority of these people are intoxicated. He said he considers these individuals to be “self-aware patients that are willingly doing the assault.”
“I don’t want to say I’m at my wit’s end, but it seems I’m dealing with this issue more and more as union president,” he said.
There were four incidents in Pawtucket within the last month, “almost once a week,” according to Cordeiro, who spoke during a City Council meeting in September asking that Councilor Alexis Schuette be removed from the council following her alleged assault of emergency personnel during a Sept. 20 response to her home. As Schuette answers the legal charges in that matter, City Council President David Moran removed her from four council subcommittees, including the public works/cemetery subcommittee she serves as chairperson for.
For two incidents on Oct. 21 and Oct. 31, Cordeiro said he was on the calls to witness the events firsthand. Charges have been pressed and the cases are pending.
On Oct. 21, fire rescue crews responded to an incident inside a home where police were already on scene. Cordeiro said five firefighters showed up, and the individual they were called for is someone he has “personally dealt with before.” He said rescue crews are liable to remove a patient when responding to a 9-1-1 call, and can’t let people stay behind if there is concern for their own or others’ safety. When the individual “denied walking,” crews attempted to move her to a stand-chair.
“Upon being in the stand-chair she slapped the rescue lieutenant in the face,” Cordeiro said.
With the help of police on scene, crews restrained the woman and she was transported to the hospital. The slap was strong enough to leave a mark on the lieutenant’s face, according to Cordeiro.
In another incident at 1 a.m. in the morning of Oct. 31, crews responded to another call for an intoxicated woman who refused to leave a Halloween party. The host no longer wanted the woman there and called emergency services to help remove them, a situation which Cordeiro said is unfortunately not uncommon.
“The problem with that is two-fold, because we shouldn’t be the removal people,” he said. “That’s not what we’re there for, but I digress...”
Due to the woman’s level of intoxication, crews were en route transporting her to Fatima Hospital when she became combative, slapping Rescue Capt. Earl Newman and attempting to undo her restraints on the stretcher.
“And at one point almost trying to jump out of the rescue, which is actually a pretty common scenario with intoxicated people,” Cordeiro said.
The woman then spit in Newman’s mouth, requiring her to be put in a spit mask. At this point, Cordeiro was called with police and other rescue crew members to help restrain her. She was then transported to the Miriam Hospital emergency room.
Newman, speaking with The Breeze, said he was also assaulted in July when responding to an uncooperative intoxicated man who, after getting in the rescue vehicle, started fighting with crew members, and Newman’s finger was broken in the scuffle. That injury, he said, was less concerning than the event on Oct. 31. While he could not be certain of the cause, Newman was sick for several days after being spit on. He theorized it is possible the increase of assaults correlates with the increase of substance abuse issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of these cases are either intoxicated patients, either on drugs or alcohol, and less frequently mental health issues,” Newman said.
Cordeiro said he was assaulted four years into the job, and he pressed charges, but the aggressor was given probation. With the increase of events now, he said he wants to advocate for increased penalties for such assaults, which are felony level charges. He said he’s “not advocating for prison time,” but a six-month suspended sentence or probation is “a slap on the wrist,” and has not been effective in deterring such incidents. He proposed increased monitoring or community service-based sentences.
“I think the public needs to realize this is a serious act,” Cordeiro said. “It’s no different than if they assault a police officer.”
However, unlike the police, firefighters don’t have the tools such as pepper spray or guns to defend themselves, he said, and this leaves him concerned for fire and rescue members’ safety. He noted assaults happen less when police are also seen, but crews often respond to medical calls where police aren’t included and this leaves them without back-up should an incident escalate.
Looking beyond Pawtucket, Cordeiro said he intends to reach out to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office to inspect the data statewide. He is also a member of the Rhode Island Association of Firefighters executive board, and intends to raise the matter at their next meeting.
