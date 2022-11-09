PAWTUCKET – With an increase in assaults on members of local rescue crews, Pawtucket fire union leadership is looking to enforce the penalties for these felony acts.

According to Erik Cordeiro, president of the IAFF Local 1261, the increase in such incidents in Pawtucket is representative of what’s been happening across the country. Through the 2000s, Cordeiro said the nation averaged about 2,000 assaults on firefighters and EMTs per year. Cordeiro cited 2014 as the start of the uptick, and said the current average has nearly doubled to 3,500 assaults on firefighters and EMTs each year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.