PAWTUCKET – This weekend’s first Summertime FINE: Collaborative Fashion Show will spotlight local fashion designers and other creatives during a free event.
The one-day fashion show will be held this Saturday, June 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at “booth,” a recreational and retail space at 245 Main St. To further support local artists, organizers have not charged participating vendors, so they may “get the full and free experience they deserve to promote their products and services.”
“This event is going to be an amazing start to this summer of 2022,” said Kelly Powers, event organizer and founder of KP Productions.
The fashion walk will kick off at noon, Powers said. The Summertime FINE fashion show will highlight the new, upcoming lines of the participating designers and brands worn by models on the catwalk.
Powers said she hopes the event introduces those in attendance to designers and artists they wish to support.
“We are all here to help one another, and especially after the pandemic, we all need one another to really succeed,” Powers said. “... I want people to walk away and say — Wow, I never really knew how many local, small businesses we have. I want people to just know about what’s going on in our little neck of the woods.”
The list of local vendors includes: Lit by Jade; Bucket Nutrition; Poppy’s Flour Sweets, Carolina Cosmetics LLC; Siren Swim Co.; MAB Models Management LLC & CrochetbyMAB; Craft Lady; and Savvy Skin & Beauty.
Fashion designers and brands include: Sopranzetti Under One; Worn by One; CrochetbyMAB; Keeping Balance; The Pink Portal; Rolling One; and Spicy Boutique.
Donations are accepted to contribute to overhead costs and support participating artists.
To learn more about donating, contact Powers at productions.kpowers@gmail.com.
