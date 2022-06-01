PAWTUCKET – The top two students at Shea High School credit their success to friendly academic competitiveness and an encouraging learning environment.
Speaking with The Breeze, Efrain Freeman III, 18, said he was shocked to be named as 2022 class valedictorian. While he knew he was in the running for the title, he acknowledged the friendly academic competition between himself and the salutatorian Arissa Campbell. The two students have been classmates since attending Slater Middle School.
Freeman will be attending Harvard University in the fall, where he intends to study political science. While he said he was interested in becoming an attorney when he was in middle school, he is less committed to this path and would like to explore other possibilities with his studies.
During his time at Shea, Freeman said he “did a whole lot of everything.” He was a member of the Student Council and Class Council, Key Club, participated in Upward Bound with Rhode Island College and he was a captain of the Shea Fashion Show earlier this spring.
“I’ve had incredible teachers that really motivated me to do well,” Freeman said. “I had some great experiences with certain teachers at Shea, great English teachers, great science teachers.”
Speaking to the unique culture of the school, Freeman referred to the countless programs and classes offered here. He said “there are so many different ideas that float around that building” that students get exposed to varied perspectives on local and global ideas.
He said he was going to miss the encouraging learning environment at the school. As valedictorian, Freeman will be speaking at the upcoming Shea graduation. While he’s working on his speech, he said, it is difficult to summarize his four years’ worth of experiences in just a few minutes.
Freeman is the son of Bianca Spooner and Efrain Freeman Jr. His older sister attended William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School and is a current student at the Community College of Rhode Island.
Salutatorian Campbell, 18, said she was really excited and proud to see her commitment to her academic work over the last four years be recognized. Outside of the classroom, Campbell served on the Student Council, as president of the 2022 Class Council, president of the Key Club, a member of the Shea Fashion Show, and she played on the tennis team.
She said her favorite subjects in school were English and sciences. While she holds a strong interest in reading and writing, a biology class sophomore year sparked an interest in biological and health sciences that she intends to pursue in college.
“I’ve always found sciences and biology fascinating. I remember, when I was in kindergarten, we had a vocabulary parade and I wanted the word ‘metamorphosis’ because I thought that was interesting because it was about the butterfly life cycle… but I got ‘rectangle’ so I was upset,” Campbell joked.
Campbell will be attending Brown University this fall where she will study health and human biology. Ultimately, she said she hopes her studies at Brown will be a pathway into medical school and a future residency program.
Speaking to upcoming Shea classes, Campbell encouraged fellow students to “take all you can from the people around you” and to embrace the opportunities available to them through the school. She said the people, students, teachers, and faculty, “are the best part of Shea.”
“There’s a lot of really great people at Shea,” Campbell said. “Take what you can, and learn all that you can from all of them.”
Campbell is the daughter of Mark and Judy Campbell. Her older brothers, Jaleel and Rohail Campbell, are both previous graduates of Shea.
