Long-time patron Herb Weiss, deputy director of the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, and his 5-year-old chocolate Labrador Molly shop for treats at the Friends of Toto soft-opening celebration for the dog daycare and boarding center’s new retail space last Thursday.
PAWTUCKET – With an expansion into a neighboring warehouse space, Friends of Toto dog day care has new play space to accommodate more clients, a self-wash station, and has opened a new retail space in time for the holiday shopping season.
During an opening night celebration on Dec. 1, Friends of Toto co-owners Bob Wheeler and Bruce Butler said they were excited to expand their facility. They service a large base of regular customers, and can now expand their capacity for day care service, to about 150 dogs, with the addition of two large spaces for a total of seven separate play areas. Friends of Toto, located at 245 Esten Ave., also has approximately 50 suites for overnight boarding capacity.
While some businesses shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Butler noted that they kept busy with residents designated as essential workers still needing a place to board their pets. Then, he said, “everyone got COVID puppies” and their clientele base expanded and space became limited for daycare service.
“At some point some of our regular customers had to be put on a waiting list when they called to make a reservation,” Butler said.
To meet the increased need, Wheeler went before the city’s ordinance subcommittee in May to request approval for an ordinance amendment allowing the expansion. When the ordinance was first created, City Clerk Richard Goldstein said in May, residents expressed concern with noise impact and providing dogs with enough space to run around while at the kennel. An original ordinance was limited to a capacity of 50 animals for daytime care. This was then amended in 2018, doubling the limit for day care to 100, and increasing animals that could be kept overnight from 30 to 50.
Wheeler and Butler first opened Friends of Toto in 2016. They took over the space at 245 Esten Ave., and upon opening said they benefited from the significant investment made by the owner of the former Ocean Dog Club, which operated at the address before closing.
The new space at Friends of Toto includes shelves filled with varieties of dog food, harnesses and leashes, toys, and more. A self-washing station can be used, for $15 per wash, and is available during regular business hours.
Stopping by the soft-opening celebration on Dec. 1, Herb Weiss, deputy director of the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, said he’s been bringing his 5-year-old chocolate lab Molly to Friends of Toto for three years. He said she comes for day-long visits while he works his city job, and loves socializing with the group of regulars.
“When we’re coming down Moshassuck Street, and I ask her ‘Do you wanna go to the gym?’ she knows and she starts wagging,” Weiss said.
