PAWTUCKET – With an expansion into a neighboring warehouse space, Friends of Toto dog day care has new play space to accommodate more clients, a self-wash station, and has opened a new retail space in time for the holiday shopping season.

During an opening night celebration on Dec. 1, Friends of Toto co-owners Bob Wheeler and Bruce Butler said they were excited to expand their facility. They service a large base of regular customers, and can now expand their capacity for day care service, to about 150 dogs, with the addition of two large spaces for a total of seven separate play areas. Friends of Toto, located at 245 Esten Ave., also has approximately 50 suites for overnight boarding capacity.

