PAWTUCKET – With aid from the city’s Substance Abuse Preventions/Non-Violence Awareness Fund, the Fairlawn Cardinals will purchase new helmets after adding another team of 20 to 25 youth athletes.
The Fairlawn Cardinals is a youth football and cheerleading organization that has been active in Pawtucket since 1955. In their June 22 meeting, the Substance Abuse Prevention/Non-Violence Awareness Fund Committee approved roughly $2,384 for the organization to purchase the new helmets.
“Last year was a good year for our organization, with three teams advancing to the BVAYF Super Bowl with one team winning the league and New England regional title and a trip to Florida for the Nationals,” Fairlawn Cardinals Facilities and Equipment Manager Norman Clark wrote in a letter to the committee. “While that part was good, the cost of sending the team put a strain on our finances.”
Clark said District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak informed the league of the available money that would apply to their organization. Through football and cheerleading, Clark said, “the Cardinals try to teach teamwork, accountability, and good sportsmanship” to positively influence the youths of the city. With the financial support to purchase the new helmets, Clark said, the organization will be able to keep sign-up fees low, providing more opportunity for interested children, and focus existing funding on other needs.
