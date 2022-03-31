CENTRAL FALLS – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to improve children’s behavioral health in Central Falls in partnership with the Central Falls School District.
According to a release from the Rhode Island Foundation, The Children and Youth Cabinet was awarded the $250,000 to provide behavioral health care and prevention programs designed specifically for Latino youth and their families. The CYC is working with the Central Falls School District.
“These are extraordinarily stressful times for so many people in our state. Existing behavioral health challenges have been exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19. These grants focus on addressing disparities in access to behavioral health services and substance use treatment that are having a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, including communities of color,” Neil Steinberg, the foundation’s president and CEO, said.
Director Rebecca Boxx said The Children and Youth Cabinet employs a workforce that represents the residents of Central Falls “to provide culturally relevant programming” that “leads to better retention, engagement and outcomes.” She also said “Latino youth are at greater risk for depression relative to youth of other ethnic groups, and Latino and Black youth are less likely to receive services for depression and other internalizing problems”
“We can best improve behavioral health equity by implementing specialized programs and services that speak directly to community members’ culture, ethnicity and unique needs because they have been designed by Hispanic/Latinx program developers,” Boxx said.
The programs, funded through the foundation’s Fund for a Healthy Rhode Island, include “Act and Adapt” which addresses acute depression in youth of color; and “Familias Unidas,” a Spanish-language program for Latino, immigrant families. This partnership will aim to screen 200 students for acute depression, to serve 120 students with “Act and Adapt,” to serve 132 students and 72 caretakers with “Familias Unidas,” and to train 200 educators.
The Central Falls grant is among $1.375 million in funding for behavioral health that the foundation awarded to seven organizations across Rhode Island, according to the press release. All seven proposals align with the foundation’s long-term plan for health that has been endorsed by the governor’s office and legislative leaders.
The foundation received 39 applications. The recipients were selected based on how well they brought together clinical and community-based organizations, engaged residents, proposed measuring outcomes and leveraged other funding or in-kind support.
The R.I. Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive founder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the foundation raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants in 2021. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. Visit rifoundation.org for more information.
