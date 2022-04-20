CENTRAL FALLS — Thanks to a grant from the Papitto Opportunity Connection in Providence, Project GOAL (Greater Opportunities for Athletes to Learn) will bring free co-educational programs to students from Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence.
This grant will be used to further support Project GOAL’s mission to provide free programs for underserved students. According to a press release, programs supported by Project GOAL provide opportunity for students to receive educational support while being a part of a sports (soccer) team despite obstacles pertaining to financial constraints, cultural background, language barriers and a lack of transportation.
“We are thrilled to support the great work of Project GOAL in providing tutoring and mentoring support to young athletes in communities where the need is great,” Barbara Papitto, founder and trustee of the Papitto Opportunity Connection, said in a press release. “This initiative ties in with POC’s mission to create opportunities for BIPOC youth and creates a pathway for the future.”
Started in 2004, Project GOAL has been offering free after-school programming focused on academics and athletics for students in Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and beyond. Executive Director and Co-founder Darius Shirzadi, said he and fellow Co-founder Javier Centeno started the program at Providence’s Nathan Bishop Middle School, and expanded to Central Falls’ Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School in 2006.
Centeno, who has also worked as Calcutt’s dean of student engagement and community partnership for the last seven years, said the Calcutt school staff have “always been very supportive of” and “believe in” the after school program.
According to Shirzadi, the program leads its academic and mentor programs in classrooms at Calcutt Middle School for 90 minutes after school, followed by 90 minutes of soccer. The two greatest barriers for students who want to participate in after school programs, Shirzadi said, are fees and transportation.
“We try to eliminate those barriers for kids to get them involved,” he said.
The program is entirely free, and offers bussing transportation for students who do not otherwise have a ride. Project GOAL runs for the entire school year, and hosts a two to three-week summer program.
This year’s after-school program once again welcomes students from multiple area schools in Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls. Currently, due to COVID-19 health safety concerns, Shirzadi said the program is only open to students who attend Calcutt.
“In non-COVID times,” it would be open to Calcutt Middle School, Blackstone Valley Preparatory, Learning Community Charter school, the Segue Institute for Learning, and the International Charter School in Pawtucket.
Project GOAL is an internationally recognized Soccer For Social Good organization supported by FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) and the FIFA Foundation grant program, a founding member of the Urban Soccer Collaborative, US Soccer Foundation multi-year grant recipient, and a North American member representative of the Common Goal network based in Berlin, Germany.
“We are excited and honored to have been selected by the POC grant committee for this generous award,” Shirzadi said. “Project GOAL depends on the support and generosity of partners and funders to maintain and provide opportunities and a high level of service to our students, all at zero cost to our families.”
Project GOAL will host its annual fundraiser on June 16, 2022 at the Roger Williams Botanical Center. The event will include speaker presentations from Brett Johnson, the new principal investor and owner of a professional soccer team coming to Pawtucket, and former Revolution head coach and current ESPN analyst Steve Nicol.
To learn more, or to donate, visit ProjectGOAL.org.
Project GOAL, Inc., is a non-profit organization offering free-of-charge after-school initiative that partners with the Central Falls School Department, SCOPE/Central Falls School District, and Rhode Island College’s M.ED. in Reading program. Project GOAL’s stated mission is to facilitate the development of New England’s disadvantaged inner city youth through after-school tutoring, health education, and soccer-related programs.
The Papitto Opportunity Connection is a non-profit private foundation dedicated to listening and working together with Rhode Island’s BIPOC communities to empower and create individual success stories by investing in education, job skills training and entrepreneurial ventures.
