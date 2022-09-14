PAWTUCKET – Incumbent Mayor Donald Grebien easily defeated challenger Constantino Stratis in Tuesday’s mayoral primary, setting himself up for another term leading Pawtucket.
As of press time, with 96 percent of Pawtucket ballots counted, the tally saw Grebien leading with 3,767 votes, or 69.3 percent, to 1,667 votes, or 30.7 percent for Stratis. The mayor will now go on to face Republican Kenneth Hazard Sr. in November’s general election.
Stratis, whose family owns Pawtucket House of Pizza, centered his campaign on saving the city and giving power back to the people, citing issues with city upkeep and constituent questions of the stadium project on the city’s riverfront. He sent out a mailer in the final days of the campaign with a picture of the vacant Silverdome as an illustration of what Pawtucket could be left with with a future stadium.
Throughout the campaign season, Grebien highlighted numerous roads and schools that have been redone during his tenure and the many projects either in-progress or completed in the city, among other highlights. He urged residents to think big about their future and what it can be if they continue the forward momentum.
Incumbent At-Large City Councilor Melissa DaRosa and newcomer Nicole Laboeuf appeared to come up short in the at-large race for City Council to the three candidates who were endorsed by the Democratic City Committee, incumbent Michael Araujo, newcomer Yesenia Rubio, and Roberto Moreno.
The top three vote-getters, Araujo with 3,177 votes, or 25.7 percent, Rubio with 3,044 votes, or 24.6 percent, and Moreno with 2,528 votes, or 20.4 percent, will now move on to the general election against Republican Michael Cooper with a solid shot, based on Pawtucket’s voting history, at one of three at-large council seats.
Araujo has said he sees his job as at-large councilor as working directly with district councilors to resolve issues, involving them on everything as the people who truly know their neighborhoods. He plans to continue focusing on that unified high school project and the development of more affordable housing in Pawtucket as key priorities.
Rubio says she brings with her a different perspective than most candidates, as a Latina small business owner and member of the LGBT community. She wouldn’t just be making decisions at a high level, she has said, but as someone who grew up here and understands and is in touch with its nuances.
The 28-year-old Moreno, currently of the School Committee, has said he’s not only intimately aware of what people want when it comes to quality of life, but also has an understanding of the workings on the school side and finances as vice chairperson of the school board and chairperson of fiscal oversight. He said his record of using resources wisely and promoting accountability would translate well on the council.
District 4 council candidate Neicy Coderre, who was endorsed by the Ward 4 Committee, came out on top with 645 votes or 65.6 percent over fellow newcomer Shawn Kelly, who had 338 votes, or 34.4 percent. Both candidates were vying for the seat being vacated by departing one-term Councilor Alexis Schuette, who supported Kelly.
Coderre campaigned through local neighborhoods by sharing what qualifies her for the job. Some candidates in the past have wanted to get into all the national issues that aren’t related to the council’s work, “but I’m here to make sure the trash is picked up, the streets are paved, the taxes are in line.”
In the race for School Committee, seven out of 11 candidates survived the primary election and will go on to battle independent candidate David Fargnoli in the general election. Successful primary candidates included incumbent Kim Grant, with 3,177 votes or 12.8 percent, incumbent Gerard “Jay” Charbonneau, with 2,711 votes, or 10.9 percent, current Chairperson Erin Dube, with 2,585 votes, or 10.4 percent, former committee member James “Jim” Chellel Jr., with 2,550 votes, or 10.3 percent, incumbent Joanne Bonollo, with 2,527 votes, or 10.2 percent, newcomer Marsha Fernandes, with 2,331 votes, or 9.4 percent, and newcomer and former district administrator Jennifer Carney, with 2,310 votes, or 9.3 percent.
“It feels very humbling,” Grant said of being the top vote-getter Tuesday evening. “I always try not to take advantage of the situation and just assume that I’m gonna win … It’s not about me, it’s about the students and staff here in Pawtucket. That’s what matters. That’s why I do it.”
Celebrating at the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance office with fellow endorsed candidates, Grant told The Breeze she was grateful to all the voters in the city, and all those who supported her campaign.
“I want to wake up tomorrow and get right back to work,” she said.
One-term incumbent Stephen Larbi and newcomers Juan Pablo Barrera, Agi Fatou Gai-Kah and Tyler McFeeters did not secure slots in November’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.