PAWTUCKET – Incumbent Mayor Donald Grebien easily defeated challenger Constantino Stratis in Tuesday’s mayoral primary, setting himself up for another term leading Pawtucket.

As of press time, with 96 percent of Pawtucket ballots counted, the tally saw Grebien leading with 3,767 votes, or 69.3 percent, to 1,667 votes, or 30.7 percent for Stratis. The mayor will now go on to face Republican Kenneth Hazard Sr. in November’s general election.

