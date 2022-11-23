'Improv, Actually'

Kismet Improv’s second annual holiday show, “Improv, Actually” is directed by Taylor Bruneaux and produced by Ayla Ahlquist, featuring performers from Kismet’s House Teams and Touring Company. Shows will be performed on Dec. 10, 17, and 31, and tickets are on sale now.

PAWTUCKET – The 2nd annual Kismet Improv holiday show, “Improv, Actually” welcomes all to a rip-roaring show playing on the tropes of beloved rom-coms and Christmas classics.

Last year, the comedy company sold-out performances of an improvised version of “A Christmas Carol.”

