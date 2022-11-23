Kismet Improv’s second annual holiday show, “Improv, Actually” is directed by Taylor Bruneaux and produced by Ayla Ahlquist, featuring performers from Kismet’s House Teams and Touring Company. Shows will be performed on Dec. 10, 17, and 31, and tickets are on sale now.
PAWTUCKET – The 2nd annual Kismet Improv holiday show, “Improv, Actually” welcomes all to a rip-roaring show playing on the tropes of beloved rom-coms and Christmas classics.
Last year, the comedy company sold-out performances of an improvised version of “A Christmas Carol.”
This year, they are taking on the 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy “Love, Actually.” Kismet co-owner and show director Taylor Bruneaux said they loved the idea to parody the modern holiday-hit both because the movie is fairly well known and because it has a large cast and story to play with.
“We have a lot of hilarious people at the theater, so to find something where we can get a lot of people on stage is really great,” Bruneaux said.
Each performance, the cast will get a number of suggestions from the audience to produce multiple parallel storylines, much like in the movie, and what unfolds will be brand new each time. Bruneaux said the movie is ripe for parody improv comedy with the large cast and tangled web of relationships between characters.
“With ‘Love, Actually’ there’s so much fun to be found in building different relationships,” Bruneaux said. “In the movie, there’s probably a dozen different relationships among this group of people … There’s a lot there, and that in my comedic sensibility is the most fun and funny thing to explore on stage.”
The performances will dig into the inherently funny elements of the film’s romantic comedy tropes. Between “Love, Actually” and the endless list of Hallmark holiday movies, there is plenty of inspiration for performers to draw from. Personally, Bruneaux said she is a big romantic-comedy fan, and noted plenty of others enjoy consuming what some may consider to be “cringy, cheesy holiday romance media” that is omnipresent during the holiday season. She said it’s a time of year when audiences seem to enjoy these over-the-top movies and messages in earnest.
“This will both be honoring those things and celebrating them, as well as giving them a little bit of a send up,” Bruneaux said. “If you’re looking for something that’s in that vein, but you want to laugh and see something you can’t see on the Hallmark Channel, this would be it.”
Shows will be performed on three Saturdays in December, Dec. 10, 17, and 31. Tickets for all three shows can be purchased online now at kismetimprov.com/improvactually, and cost $15 per person. “Improv, Actually” is produced by Ayla Ahlquist and features performers from Kismet’s House Teams and Touring Company.
