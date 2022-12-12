PAWTUCKET – Under the cover of a fitting fog and rain, local residents gathered last Wednesday, Dec. 7, for an inaugural annual Scottish flag raising ceremony at Pawtucket City Hall honoring the contributions of Scottish immigrants and Scottish Americans who helped to build the city and its economy in the last century.

Some of those in attendance joked that they were blessed with “fine Scottish weather” as the rain pushed the ceremony inside the main lobby of City Hall. Musical accompaniment during the ceremony was provided by Pipe Major Debbie Kane.

