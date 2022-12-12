PAWTUCKET – Under the cover of a fitting fog and rain, local residents gathered last Wednesday, Dec. 7, for an inaugural annual Scottish flag raising ceremony at Pawtucket City Hall honoring the contributions of Scottish immigrants and Scottish Americans who helped to build the city and its economy in the last century.
Some of those in attendance joked that they were blessed with “fine Scottish weather” as the rain pushed the ceremony inside the main lobby of City Hall. Musical accompaniment during the ceremony was provided by Pipe Major Debbie Kane.
The event organized by Patricia St. Germain, president of the Fairlawn Against Crime Team (FACT) and St. Andrews Society was previously delayed due to weather from its original date of Nov. 30, Saint Andrew’s Day. Saint Andrew is the disciple in the New Testament who introduced his brother, the Apostle Peter, to Jesus. He is also the patron saint of Scotland.
Taking the microphone, St. Germain shared the story of her mother and grandmother who passed down Scottish traditions and traditional values. Her grandmother, Annie, was a Scottish immigrant who lost her first husband, father to her first three sons, in World War I. She later remarried St. Germain’s grandfather, a coal miner, who would leave Scotland to find work in the U.S.
“My grandmother stayed behind in Paisley, Scotland, where she was born, until my grandfather obtained board and housing for the family,” St. Germain said.
She then made the Atlantic crossing with her children and just $20 to her name. Reuniting in Pennsylvania, Germain said her grandparents gave birth to more children, including her mother before moving to Pawtucket to seek new work where the textile industry was thriving. The family first settled in the Woodlawn area before moving to Fairlawn, which her grandmother called “God’s Country,” with family and a flourishing neighborhood.
“One of my happiest memories involves hiding under the dining room table and listening to my gran and her sisters talk and laugh at their tea parties…” St. Germain recalled.
St. Andrews Society member Fraser Lang shared more history and facts about the Scottish population of Pawtucket. Lang’s family hailed from Edinburgh, Scotland, settling in Pawtucket in 1905. According to Lang, in 1911 Pawtucket had the largest population of Scottish people than any other city in the U.S.
“Scottish immigrants were drawn to Pawtucket for employment opportunities in the thriving textile mills that still dominate the city,” Lang said. “... Pawtucket was a thriving community. Huge brick factory buildings appeared all over the city.”
Housing construction exploded, and department stores were found on every block as thousands flocked to the area for work. Lorraine Manufacturing, the Lorraine Mills home to many local businesses today, was headed by a Scotsman, Lang said. His grandfather spent decades working as a cost accountant at Lorraine Mills.
“Scots owned mills, they worked as management in mills, and they ran the looms,” he said.
Speaking during the ceremony, Mayor Donald Grebien said the city is committed to recognizing all the sub-communities and nationalities that make up the diverse whole of Pawtucket. He said he looks forward to working with St. Germain to ensure the flag raising continues as an annual tradition on Nov. 30, 2023.
