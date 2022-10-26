CENTRAL FALLS – Local and state police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found at a Sheridan Street construction site earlier this week.
Carlos Silva, owner of Silva & Sons Construction, was using a machine to excavate the site just before 9 a.m. Monday morning, Oct. 24 when he discovered the remains at the property which was the former site of a bar. Rhode Island State Police and the R.I. Medical Examiner’s Office were at the scene Monday.
Central Falls Police Major Christopher Reed said CFPD detectives and members of the state Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were human. Based on the decomposition, investigators said the skeletal remains could be decades old. No further details had been released by press time, as Central Falls detectives with the assistance of the R.I. State Police BCI unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office continued conducting the active investigation.
The former bar was first knocked down about a month ago, and the site is under construction to be developed into new housing and commercial retail space. Silva was excavating the foundation for the new construction when he discovered the human bones, and said at first he thought it was a prank.
Speaking with The Breeze, Silva said he first noticed what he thought might have been a ball before digging further with the excavator bucket and unearthing larger pieces of bone. He said the body was buried roughly eight feet under the ground, between the construction site and neighboring property.
“I saw a large piece of the body, and when I lifted up the bucket everything fell apart and fell to the ground,” he said. “I pushed the head to the side, kicked it over and saw teeth sticking up.”
That’s when Silva realized it was a human skull, and decided to call the police. He does a lot of work in Providence and, alluding to the history of crime in the capital city, said he would have been less surprised to have discovered the remains on a job there instead of Central Falls.
Believe it or not, he said, this is the second body that Silva has discovered during construction demolition. He previously discovered the body of a woman under the deck of a house he was working on. In that case, he said, the woman was the wife of the man who, before disappearing, sold the property to the new homeowners who hired Silva for renovations.
