PAWTUCKET – A Pawtucket high school playwright has been named as one of four winners in Trinity Repertory Company’s 11th annual “Write Here! Write Now!” competition.
Of the four New England high school student winners, two are from Rhode Island: 15-year-old William Derby of the Jaqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visitual Arts, and Cranston High School East student Tosin George. Winning plays will be performed at Trinity Rep during a free public reading featuring Brown/Trinity master of fine arts students and resident acting company members on May 10.
“We are very excited about this year’s festival,” Trinity Rep’s Associate Director of Education Matthew Tibbs said in a release. “Our four selected plays each highlight the vibrant ideas and strong voice of our high school community. The plays this year are wildly creative and original. They are standouts through their humor and thought-provoking approach to some of life’s big questions. We can’t wait to share them.”
Derby’s winning short play, “The Great, Great Outdoors,” follows a group of friends on a camping trip where their over-reliance on technology gets them into various hijinks. “The Great, Great Outdoors” is witty, well-constructed, and playfully pokes fun at our addiction to technology, according to a synopsis.
“There’s characters that like having some new technology that can help them, but there’s also a character who is very averse to that and just likes having a more authentic experience — and it’s about those conflicting ideas,” Derby said.
The idea is inspired by no piece of media in particular, he said, but lives alongside many other stories that question the advancement of technology and its benefits, or disadvantages. Derby has been a participant in theater productions since about fifth grade when he started attending the Young Actors Summer Institute (YASI) hosted by Trinity Rep. This program sparked Derby’s interest and gave his “first venture into the realm” of theater.
As a theater major at J.M. Walsh, Derby participates in a theater course every day as part of the school’s regular curriculum. While he has performed on the stage as an actor, Derby said he prefers working as a writer, and specifically enjoys comedy writing.
“That’s the place where I feel most passionate and inspired to be a part of the theater,” Derby said of writing. “... I have a lot of stories that are just in my mind, and it feels really good to initially get them out into writing. I really like creating new stories and making them come to life as they go along.”
He said it’s interesting to see the ways actors bring the writing to life, and emphasize the meaning behind the words with their actions on the stage. While he’s written mostly short plays such the 10-minute story of “The Great, Great Outdoors,” and they’ve been performed with friends and fellow students, this month will be the first time seeing a play of his performed by professional actors. Each award-winning student will have their ten-minute play presented by professional actors at a staged reading at Trinity Rep on May 10.
“I’m glad I’m getting these kind of opportunities to express myself artistically, both here in school and in the community,” Derby said. “I think art is a very important part of our culture, and it’s important that people not only learn academics but also how to use those artistic abilities to contribute to that culture.”
The four winning plays receive further feedback as the writers engage in an in-depth dramaturgical look at their scripts. Winners also receive a scholarship towards any Trinity Rep Young Actors Studio after school class and 20 free tickets to a Project Discovery student matinee performance during the 2022-23 season for their school.
George’s winning play, “An Unwritten Love Story” tells the tale of a teenage reporter tired of writing hard-hitting stories and instead longing to write a romantic comedy. This is her second consecutive year being named as a winner of the annual writing contest. She won in 2021 for her play “The Ally’s Burden.”
This year’s honorable mentions were awarded to two other plays written by Rhode Island students: “Stuck,” by Brandon Potrzeba of East Providence High School, and “You Say You Want a Revolution,” by Ava Milukas of Tiverton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.