PAWTUCKET – Named after a local business owner and truck driver who died in 2016, Rhode Island Hospital last week cut the ribbon on the John Martins Foundation Family Room where families of burn and trauma patients can retreat for solace during extended stays at the hospital.
The John Martins Foundation Family Room for burn and trauma patient families was officially unveiled to the public on June 22. Ryan Whalen, chief development officer at the hospital, said the goal for the room was to provide a more private, peaceful space for families to decompress. The room, located on a second-floor wing of the hospital above the Ambulatory Patient Center, is far enough away from patient rooms for families to feel secluded and quiet while keeping them on the hospital premises near their loved ones.
“Families need some space away, but not too far away,” said Rhode Island Hospital Burn Center Director Doctor David Harrington. “You need some space to get away so you can clear your head, but at the same time you want to be there for the patient.”
Jonathan Turmel Jr., grandson of John Martins and president of the John Martins Foundation, thanked family and friends in attendance last week. The John Martins Burn Foundation is a nonprofit founded in memory of John Martins who, on Sept. 4, 2015, was driving a tow truck back from a job when he lost control of his vehicle, which plunged down an embankment and burst into flames. Doctors did not expect he would survive his extensive injuries for more than 72 hours, but Martins “fought valiantly for his life” for the next 23 days before succumbing to his injuries.
Turmel, 24, was 17 years old at the time of his grandfather’s crash and death. He said this experience was “life-changing” as he witnessed family and friends come together to support each other and honor the memory of Martins. While they were grateful for the support during his grandfather’s time in the hospital, Turmel and Martins’ sister, Anna Martins, said their family did not have much private space to retreat to and decompress during the difficult process.
“We know that this is going to have a great impact on other families that will use it, and I’ve already had a lot of people that the foundation has helped who said ‘Oh, I really wish that was available when we were in the hospital,’” Turmel said.
Harrington said the recovery from burn or severe trauma injuries is often a long one, and the vision for the room was to create with patient families who would be visiting for extended periods of time. The room features softer lighting than the standard hospital rooms, leather seats, a small refrigerator, microwave, sink, a television and a wall-length counter with bar stool seating. Harrington said they plan to install cubby style storage, so that two or three families at a time can leave personal belongings in the room and rotate use of the space.
Harrington is also the president of the Rhode Island Burn Foundation, which donated to the family room construction. Members of the Providence Firefighters 799 union, who also donated to support the project, were present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Union President Conor Fallon said providing support for burn victims is a cause “near and dear to” firefighters’ hearts. Firefighters are usually the first persons to see burn or injury patients after an incident, “and oftentimes our own can be burn victims,” Fallon said.
“Being able to support our own, and the community that we serve was very important for us,” he said.
The first John Martins Classic Cars and Tow Truck Show was held in August of 2016, and has been running annually since. This year’s sixth annual show is scheduled for Sept. 25, and will be held at a new venue, R1 Indoor Karting in Lincoln, 100 Higginson Ave.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. It features a combination of classic cars and tow trucks for all automotive enthusiasts or anyone who would like to simply enjoy a day of remembrance with family and friends in honor of John Martins who was the owner and founder of Sterry Street Towing, East Coast Collision Center and Courtesy Auto Group. He was also an owner of the Checker Club.
Other activities at the show typically include food trucks, music, face painting, balloon artists, fingerprinting, “Best of Show” awards, prize giveaways and raffles. All proceeds and donations to benefit the John Martins Foundation to help support burn victims.
For information on sponsorship opportunities, vendor info or pre-registration of cars and trucks to attend the show, visit www.johnmartinsfouncation.org or find the organization on Facebook. Long-time sponsors of the foundation and car show include JS Pallet, New England Truck Solutions, Sterry Street Towing and East Coast Collision Center.
