PAWTUCKET — With a night of comedy shows and storytelling, Kismet Improv in Pawtucket raised spirits, and financial support, in the wake of national news of a leaked Supreme Court draft decision regarding abortion and reproductive rights.
Kismet Improv Theater owners Taylor Cotter Bruneaux and Luke Bruneaux said they wanted to show their support for these rights by contributing all proceeds from their shows on Saturday, May 7, 2022, to the Rhode Island Women’s Health and Education Fund (WHEF).
“I just think it’s really important for Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, to keep reproductive rights — and that’s inclusive of women, non-binary people and trans-men — protected,” Luke Bruneaux said.
These rights are protected in part by the Reproductive Privacy Act passed by the state a few years ago, WHEF Board Member Danna Freedman said, and their organization backs this up further with financial support. Some women seeking legal abortions may not be able to afford this, and that’s where Women’s Health and Education Fund of RI comes in.
Bruneaux said there was a big response to the national news on the draft Supreme Court decision among their theater community last week.
“We have a lot of women and non-binary folks in the community, and we think it is important to support them and make a statement,” Bruneaux said. “We don’t want to overstate our influence or anything, but we can make a difference.”
In just one night, the local theater was able to raise a little over $500 from ticket sales and cash donations Saturday. Ticket sales included an 11 a.m. Kismet Kids show, as well as the 7:30 p.m. Kismet & Friends improv show with special guest Bill Bartholomew, and the 9:30 p.m. Human Interest Stories podcast spoof improv show. The bar staff also put out a cash donation jar in lieu of tips.
Women’s Health and Education Fund (WHEF) Board Member Danna Freedman said the collaborative plan came together within days of the national news breaking on the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision regarding abortion rights, and they were honored to be recipients of this grassroots support. As a small organization, she said any opportunity for fundraising can make a difference.
“There are pros and cons to the abortion fund being a quieter organization — we’re not subject to as much unfavorable attention, but it also means some people who would love to have our support don’t even know we exist,” she said.
The Women’s Health and Education Fund is entirely volunteer supported and has been operating in Rhode Island for over 30 years. While it is a member of a national network of abortion funds, each fund operates independently and autonomously. Being part of this larger network allows each center to be eligible for further grant funding and other means of assistance.
The mission of the WHEF is to secure funding to subsidize the cost of abortion and contraceptive care. Through partnerships with clinics, community organizations, and nationwide abortion funds, WHEF distributes these subsidies to Rhode Island residents in need of them, and seeks to bring awareness of the availability of its funds to all communities within the state. The organization aims to see abortion and contraceptive care be accessible to all Rhode Island residents, regardless of their economic status or insurance coverage.
Because they are volunteer based, “almost every dollar raised goes directly to Rhode Island residents,” Freedman said. The state does not accept medicaid for such services, and having the support from WHEF “can make a personal and powerful difference in the life of someone who couldn’t otherwise afford this care.”
“Personally, I’m devastated, scared, and also a bit numb,” Freedman said of her reaction to the Supreme Court leak. “It’s surreal that something my parents, my mother specifically, fought to ensure would never be an issue for me could be an issue for me.”
She said she is optimistic that Rhode Island reaffirmed its commitment to protecting safe abortion access last week, but “at the same time, it’s never been an easy state for abortion access compare to our Northeast neighbors.”
There is work to do still to ensure protection of women’s abortion rights, both locally and nationally. She said she has heard of instances where Rhode Islanders have traveled out of state for care, “because every day matters.” The sooner a woman can receive services, the safer the procedure can be, Freedman said.
Those interested in learning more about WHEF, becoming a volunteer or Board Member, or making a donation, can visit their website at whefri.org or follow them on Instagram. WHEF is currently accepting in-kind donations for a silent auction May 20-22.
The Kismet Theater first opened for public shows in September, and Bruneaux said “it has been a rollercoaster ride” since as they battled COVID-19 surges and kept strict mask and vaccine policies. Now the theater is seeing good crowds as the Spring season carries on.
Roughly 40 to 50 improvers make up the theater’s different teams of performers, and there are roughly a half dozen employed staff members. Bruneaux noted that improv “used to be a male dominated field,” but the Kismet Theater has a strong representation of female and non-binary players and audience members.
The Kismet Theater hosts regular shows every Friday and Saturday night, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. To learn more, buy tickets, or see a schedule of upcoming events, visit www.kismetimprov.com.
