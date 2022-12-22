WOONSOCKET – Landmark Medical Center is the first hospital in the state to use aquablation therapy, said its chief of surgery last week, sharing on the latest clinical innovation in treating prostate issues.
Aquablation therapy is for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. According to a news release, one in two men ages 51 to 60 have an enlarged prostate, “and the incidence increases every decade of life.”
If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones, and incontinence. The problem with BPH surgical treatments today is that they often force men to trade off between symptom relief and side effects, medical professionals say, limiting patients to choose between either a high degree of symptom relief with high rates of irreversible complications like incontinence, erectile dysfunction, or ejaculatory dysfunction, or low degree of symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications.
Department of Surgery Chairperson Joseph Cambio presented last week on how aquablation therapy’s advanced, minimally invasive treatment uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide lasting symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape. Cambio has conducted a dozen procedures at Landmark since acquiring the technology in September, and said patients have been interested in the procedure because of its improved efficacy and virtually no risk of incontinence or erectile dysfunction.
“I think in the future, because of the safety profile and efficacy, we’ll see demand. Patients want it,” he said.
Aquablation therapy is performed by the AquaBeam Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot utilizing automated tissue resection or the treatment of LUTS due to BPH. It combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotic technology, and heat-free waterjet ablation technology for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue.
The combination of the imaging and waterjet technologies functionally is what it to the next level as a new recommended treatment method. According to Cambio’s presentation, there is also a much quicker recovery period for aquablation, with some patients being able to go home the same day of the procedure.
