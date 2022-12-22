WOONSOCKET – Landmark Medical Center is the first hospital in the state to use aquablation therapy, said its chief of surgery last week, sharing on the latest clinical innovation in treating prostate issues.

Aquablation therapy is for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. According to a news release, one in two men ages 51 to 60 have an enlarged prostate, “and the incidence increases every decade of life.”

