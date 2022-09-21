PAWTUCKET – On the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15, the Pawtucket City Hall Gallery opened its first Latino Artist Exhibit, called “Latino Roots.”

Hosted by the city of Pawtucket and the Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture, the exhibit highlights the work of Latino artists in Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley. “Latino Roots” will remain up on the second floor of City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., until Nov. 30 and is open to the public during regular hours.

