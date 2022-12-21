PAWTUCKET – With support from a $10 million grant, students from across the state will be able to participate in a two-summer, six-week research program with the Lifespan Cancer Institute.
With the goal of building the next generation of cancer physicians and researchers reflective of the communities it serves, the Lifespan Cancer Institute announced the launch the Future Gen Cancer Scholars program is a “first-of-its-kind” mentored program that will specifically target high school students of color from the urban core communities of Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Providence.
The $10 million grant from the Papitto Opportunity Connection will expand cancer care, research, and education in Rhode Island and support the Future Gen Cancer Scholars Program which is open to public high school sophomores and juniors. Accepted students will receive a stipend of $2,500 per summer and will have access to state of the art laboratories at the Lifespan Cancer Institute and the Cancer Center at Brown University.
Speaking during the program announcement at Shea High School on Dec. 15, Pawtucket Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said the program, and accompanying stipend, provide access to students who would not otherwise have this opportunity. She said students from city schools have applied to the program.
“These are the types of opportunities that our urban communities need, that our underserved populations need, that our children need,” McWilliams said. “What our students need, in the day that we’re living in right now, are opportunities where they can see how they can interact with their community and ways in which they can serve…”
Arthur Sampson, interim president and CEO of Lifespan, said in a statement that “this is a tremendous, forward-thinking opportunity with the potential to not only save lives, but to change lives in our community by giving local students a first-hand connection to the work of cancer scientists who are national leaders in their field.” The first-of-its-kind mentoring program stands to also address the lack of physicians of color in a state with strong populations of Black and Hispanic residents. According to a press release from Lifespan, experts often point to this shortage as a leading cause of the underuse of cancer screening and general mistrust of the medical system by communities of color.
The multi-year program will enroll up to 20 students of color annually who are nominated by their high schools and selected through an application process. Students will participate in the six-week program across two successive summers, shadowing top cancer doctors and scientists.
Educators and students interested in learning more about the program can do so online at futuregenri.org. The application process is now open. Accepted students will be notified early next April, with the program beginning next July.
