PAWTUCKET – With support from a $10 million grant, students from across the state will be able to participate in a two-summer, six-week research program with the Lifespan Cancer Institute.

With the goal of building the next generation of cancer physicians and researchers reflective of the communities it serves, the Lifespan Cancer Institute announced the launch the Future Gen Cancer Scholars program is a “first-of-its-kind” mentored program that will specifically target high school students of color from the urban core communities of Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Providence.

