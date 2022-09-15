LINCOLN – It was “a good day to be a Lincoln Lion” last week as the sun set on the groundbreaking of the new Lincoln High School Physical Education Center.

Lincoln High School Principal Rob Mezzanotte greeted local and state officials alike as the Sept. 8 ceremony began on the field between the high school and Rte. 116. The project is being completed by Ahlborg Construction, RGB Architects and Downes Construction Co. The athletic facility will face the current gymnasium, and crews are targeting completion by June 2023.

