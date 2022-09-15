Students, school administrators, alongside local and state elected officials, dig the ceremonial first shovelful of dirt to mark the start of construction on the Lincoln Physical Education Center during a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 8.
It was “a good day to be a Lincoln Lion” as the sun set on the Sept. 8 groundbreaking of the new Lincoln High School Physical Education Center. The center will contain two multi-purpose athletic courts, a three-lane practice track, batting cages, locker rooms and other amenities.
LINCOLN – It was “a good day to be a Lincoln Lion” last week as the sun set on the groundbreaking of the new Lincoln High School Physical Education Center.
Lincoln High School Principal Rob Mezzanotte greeted local and state officials alike as the Sept. 8 ceremony began on the field between the high school and Rte. 116. The project is being completed by Ahlborg Construction, RGB Architects and Downes Construction Co. The athletic facility will face the current gymnasium, and crews are targeting completion by June 2023.
Guests in attendance last week included Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould, Supt. Lawrence Filippelli, School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho, Town Council President and Building Committee Co-chair Keith Macksoud, fellow Building Committee Co-chair and School Committee member John Picozzi, and more.
Taking the microphone, Gov. Dan McKee said “the light shines here on Lincoln today,” as he spoke to the importance of projects like the Physical Education Center that “bring communities together.” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said the center would go a long way to benefiting not just students’ physical health, but their mental health in turn.
“It’s a great day to be a Lincoln Lion,” said Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner.
Magaziner said the center is “the next phase in the transformation” of the local high school, and is a source of pride “not just for this community, but the entire state.” He said he was proud to have a hand in crafting the school state construction program, which is helping the Lincoln project and others across Rhode Island.
“When we have events like this, it’s easy to focus on the four walls and roof of this facility,” said Lincoln School Committee member and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Education School Building Authority Mario Carreño. “But if we step back, we’re not really celebrating school construction. We’re actually celebrating the opportunities that are being afforded to local students. It boils down to this – better facilities equals better student outcomes.”
Macksoud and Picozzi, as co-chairs of the Physical Education Building Committee, thanked the guests and community members in attendance for joining them to celebrate the complex which will “soon become the center of Lincoln Lion Pride and home to our high school physical education curriculum.” The center will contain two multi-purpose athletic courts, a three-lane practice track, batting cages, locker rooms and other amenities.
“In less than one year, on this very spot, we will have a state-of-the-art physical education center. One that the town can be proud of, and that will be a focal point of our high school campus …” Macksoud said.
