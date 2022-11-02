Bethlehem Barn

Local author Debra Westgate-Silva with her debut children’s book “Bethlehem Barn” which received award recognition following its release earlier this year.

 Contributed photo

PAWTUCKET – A local author’s debut children’s book received award recognition following its release earlier this year.

“Bethlehem Barn” by Debra Westgate-Silva was one of this year’s recipients of The Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards honoring the year’s best children’s books and their creators. The Moonbeam Awards were established in 2007 to bring increased recognition to exemplary children’s books and their creators, and to support childhood literacy and life-long reading.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.