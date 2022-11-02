PAWTUCKET – A local author’s debut children’s book received award recognition following its release earlier this year.
“Bethlehem Barn” by Debra Westgate-Silva was one of this year’s recipients of The Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards honoring the year’s best children’s books and their creators. The Moonbeam Awards were established in 2007 to bring increased recognition to exemplary children’s books and their creators, and to support childhood literacy and life-long reading.
Westgate-Silva’s book, published by Stillwater River Publications, received a bronze medal in the religion/spirituality category. Over 1,500 entries were received from established publishers, university presses, small presses, foundations, and self-published authors. Judges included an expert panel of librarians, book sellers, book reviewers, and youth educators.
“Bethlehem Barn,” the author said, is a lighthearted retelling of the traditional nativity story from the barn animals’ point of view. The story was inspired by a church service Westgate-Silva attended several years ago when a minister mentioned an ancient legend that for one hour on Christmas Eve, animals are given the gift of speech.
Intrigued, she immediately began envisioning different possibilities for a children’s story. What would the animals have said on that very first Christmas Eve? How would the cow have felt when she realized a baby was in her food trough? How would the animals know who the baby was? As the quirky animals came to life in Westgate-Silva’s imagination, so did the message she wanted to convey.
“My goal was to create a fun story that children would want to read over and over, that would focus on the true meaning of Christmas, and the spirit of giving, caring, and community,” she said.
Through writing the story, Westgate-Silva wanted to “reclaim” the meaning of the holiday, which can be “lost in the hustle and bustle” of the whole season. She hoped families will read the story to their young loved ones around Christmastime, to share the messages of kindness and community.
The first version of the book was written several years ago. The author said some publishers passed over the story, telling her the market was saturated with holiday books.
“So it sat in a drawer for several years,” she told The Breeze. “Then during the pandemic, when I had more time, I pulled out a number of stories that I had written and that was the one I really wanted to see turned into a book.”
Moonbeam Awards winners will be honored at an awards ceremony in November in Michigan, held in conjunction with the annual Traverse City Children’s Book Festival. Bethlehem Barn previously received a Story Monsters Seal of Approval – an industry favorite due to children’s involvement in the judging process, Westgate-Silva explained. Kirkus Reviews describes Bethlehem Barn as “a clever and amusing animal tale that’s well suited for Sunday school audiences.”
Westgate-Silva moved from Pawtucket to Bristol, where her husband grew up, 18 years ago. She is a former Pawtucket educator and taught seventh and eighth grade for just under 20 years at Goff and Slater middle schools.
Her freelance writing work has been published in Highlights children’s magazine and Teaching Tolerance, now Learning for Justice. One of her travel essays is slated for upcoming publication on Intrepid Times, and she’s currently working with an agent on another children’s book. She looks forward to sharing the book with students during visits to local Christian and parochial schools this holiday season.
Bethlehem Barn is available for purchase on Amazon and at select local bookstores. To learn more about the book and author, visit www.debrawestgatesilva.com.
