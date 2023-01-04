Patty Perry album

Patty Perry’s debut album is now available to stream on YouTube and Spotify.

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-based music group Patty Perry is connecting audiences across the country through the love of rock and roll.

Patty Perry is an original blues/rock band from Providence. They recently released their first and self-titled album “Patty Perry” with songs featured on the WRIU radio airwaves in Rhode Island and stations in California. They’ve been together for three years, according to band member and Pawtucket resident Patrick Baron, who uses the stage name Pat E. Hart. They have played locally, as well as touring from New Jersey to Detroit.

