PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-based music group Patty Perry is connecting audiences across the country through the love of rock and roll.
Patty Perry is an original blues/rock band from Providence. They recently released their first and self-titled album “Patty Perry” with songs featured on the WRIU radio airwaves in Rhode Island and stations in California. They’ve been together for three years, according to band member and Pawtucket resident Patrick Baron, who uses the stage name Pat E. Hart. They have played locally, as well as touring from New Jersey to Detroit.
The full band includes members Lauren Perry and Pat E. Hart (Baron) on lead vocals and guitar, Dave Carnes on bass, and Joe Lambiase on drums, percussion, and back-up vocals. Jamming alongside the mainstay bandmates is honorary member Doug Mclellan. Mclellan has Down syndrome, or as they call it, “Get Down Syndrome.” Mclellan tours with the band and sings lead vocals on the 10th track of the band’s self-titled release.
Baron said he was excited to release the new album, which is now available on YouTube or Spotify. He described music as the best form of expression, “cutting through every single solitary barrier” and touching everyone in emotional ways.
This isn’t Baron and Mclellan’s first musical endeavor together. The two were previously members of another local band, the Kings and Queens of Rock and Roll, which formed in 2015 at Resources for Human Development Rhode Island, or RHD-RI, a day program serving people with developmental disabilities by giving them access to music and the arts. That band also released an album in 2017.
Baron described Mclellan as “one of the funniest people ever,” praising him as one of the “truest rock and roll spirits” he’s ever met “complete with KISS and Misfits tattoos.” The two have traveled to Detroit together to perform and attend concerts. While in Detroit they recorded with record producer Mike E. Clark – who has worked with the likes of Kid Rock, Insane Clown Posse, Prozak and Mickey Avalon, among other artists.
Clark said he loved the “vibey feels on” Patty Perry’s self-titled debut.
“Great record. The two lead singers complement each other so well … Great songs and lyrics. And Doug sounds like a blues legend,” Clark said.
Lending her voice to Patty Perry is Lauren Perry of Cumberland. Baron said the two met performing at local blues jams, and he was instantly drawn to her genuine way of songwriting and musical talent. Perry would also jam with the Kings and Queens band as a bass player.
“Lauren’s songs wowed me the first time I saw and met her,” Baron said. “She’s so honest and vulnerable in her songs. We became fans of each other’s songs and decided to put it all together...”
Lambiase and Carnes are also music veterans who “round out the band perfectly,” Baron added. All 10 songs on Patty Perry’s album are original tracks. One of the songs, “Pisces Will,” will be featured on the soundtrack for a movie that is currently in production.
