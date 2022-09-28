PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Local cannabis dispensaries are inching closer to opening their doors for medical and recreational marijuana sales by December.
According to Matt Santacroce, head of cannabis control with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulations, locations in Central Falls and Pawtucket are nearly ready to open for business, with adult recreational cannabis sales kicking off Dec. 1. The stores can start selling for medical patients as soon as they open.
Both the dispensaries opening in Central Falls and Pawtucket were chosen through a DBR lottery last October. Each company chosen through the lottery had nine months from the date of selection to meet the requirements for their license.
Santacroce said Pinnacle Compassion Center, doing business as Aura of Rhode Island at 1136 Lonsdale Ave. in Central Falls, received their license for medical sales from the state on Sept. 19 and can open for business at any point in the next three months. A “soft-launch” opening for the Central Falls dispensary is being planned for early October, Santacroce said.
A spokesperson for Aura was not available for comment this week.
While he acknowledged it has been a relatively stagnant market for medical cannabis in Rhode Island, Santacroce said the medical marijuana market has a relatively detailed qualification process for residents to register as medical patients. Until recently, there were only three established locations selling medical cannabis in the state and more will be coming online in the next few months.
The number of registered medical marijuana patients in Rhode Island declined by roughly 12 percent, or just under 2,500 patients, between July 2021 and July 2022. In turn, the sales from established dispensaries fell nearly 20 percent. Santacroce said they could “speculate as to the reasons” why the decline was recorded, with Massachusetts opening up new dispensaries along Rhode Island borders, but he is confident the Rhode Island market will bounce back, “and quickly at that,” once more dispensaries open and recreational sales begin.
As of December when adult use comes on line, Santacroce estimated the state will see an influx of more than 100,000 customers entering the market. This will expand demand, which is “a good thing for everybody involved in the industry.”
“As the regulator, we’re just kind of paying attention to see what happens,” Santacroce said.
He recognized that some residents may have become accustomed to driving across the border into Massachusetts to purchase recreational cannabis, but he is confident that the “rich and diverse group of cultivators” found in Rhode Island will draw consumers to shop within state lines.
“I think that people will be very excited to go to a licensed retailer in Rhode Island, and purchase a product that was grown by a Rhode Island business and by a Rhode Island farmer,” he said. “There’s a lot to like about that.”
A representative from Mother Earth Wellness, of Pawtucket, told The Breeze they are looking to “redefine the way cannabis is sold in Rhode Island,” with an emphasis on products from local cultivators to encourage Rhode Island brand loyalty. Co-owners Joe Pakuris and Eddie Keegan were previously approved as cultivators before Mother Earth Wellness was named a winner in last year’s DBR lottery for cannabis sales. Touring their facility at 125 Esten Ave. in Pawtucket last week, Pakuris said Rhode Island cultivators will be featured in marble display cases when patients and customers walk into the dispensary.
“We’re going to showcase that Rhode Island has a craft cannabis market,” Pakuris said. “The cultivators in Rhode Island are smaller, under 10,000-square-feet, which allows a better quality, premium product.”
Rhode Island legislation initially calls for 33 retail stores throughout the state, with nine of them being the existing or proposed medical dispensaries from the 2021 lottery. Another two dozen stores won’t be able to start opening until next year, after a yet-to-be-formed Cannabis Control Commission determines who will get licenses to operate.
