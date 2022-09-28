Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Zulaika Santana, executive administrative assistant to the mayor, and Pastor Cesar Urizar from The Elisha Project, land in Puerto Rico Sunday, Sept. 25, to provide on-the-ground aid to those impacted by Hurricane Fiona.
CENTRAL FALLS – In the wake of another devastating hurricane, local elected officials of Puerto Rican heritage have organized support efforts, with some leaders flying down to the island over the weekend to lend a hand directly.
Last week, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Woonsocket City Councilor Valerie Gonzalez, and Central Falls Councilor Glendaliz Colón put out the following statement:
“The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico is once again facing devastation from a deadly hurricane. We share the concern of the 54,000 Puerto Ricans living in Rhode Island over the recovery efforts required again so soon after Hurricane Maria. In order to help relief efforts on the ground, we are encouraging contributions to several key organizations in Puerto Rico. Resilience and grit are in the DNA of Puerto Ricans. We extend our thoughts and prayers for the recovery of our family and friends on the Island and encourage others to do so as well.”
The elected officials urge local residents to support the following organizations providing on-the-ground relief:
Nearly five years to the day after deadly Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona swept across the island, leaving millions without power and without running or drinking water. Thousands of Puerto Ricans have been displaced and are in emergency shelters as residents rely on desperately needed recovery efforts and aid.
Speaking to The Breeze, Rivera said her family on the island has been living without electricity or clean water for nearly a full week after Fiona struck. She said this is “part of the norm” for her family, who has lived in Puerto Rico for decades.
“This hurricane is not as bad as Maria, in certain aspects, but in other aspects it is worse,” she said.
The strong winds of hurricane Maria five years ago brought down trees and power lines, but this time, the mayor said, the rain and flooding water washed people’s homes away and families have “lost everything.” To provide relief, Rivera partnered with the Elisha Project, an East Providence and Pawtucket nonprofit founded and run by George Ortiz, another resident with Puerto Rican heritage.
Ortiz, Rivera, and other volunteers flew to Puerto Rico early this week with supplies, such as soap, diapers and over-the-counter medicines, and money to purchase food and other items after they landed. Spending money on the island, Rivera said, also helps stimulate the local economy after the natural disaster.
Woonsocket Councilor Gonzalez also told The Breeze that her family was still struggling with loss of power, making communication difficult. The impact of Hurricane Fiona, Gonzalez and Rivera said, is all the more devastating as parts of the island were still recovering from five years ago.
Gonzalez said she has aunts, uncles, and cousins from both her mother and father’s sides of the family living in Puerto Rico. In addition to being on the City Council, she is the pastor of Vida Church in Woonsocket, and said her church organized a t-shirt sale to support a community on the island in 2017 after Hurricane Maria. This time they’re supporting the above organizations to provide more direct support to the island.
Gonzalez moved to Brooklyn, and later Woonsocket, as an 8th-grader, but not before experiencing devastating effects from hurricanes firsthand. She was about 8 and living in Dorado, Puerto Rico in 1979 when the island was struck with back-to-back storms, Hurricane David and Hurricane Frederic. Her family lived in a home next to a dam, and they completely lost their home from the flooding.
“I still remember them taking us away in the boats,” Gonzalez said. “Those memories never leave you. You tend to look at these things differently when they’ve happened to you.”
