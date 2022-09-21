PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Five local residents of color were chosen to participate in Rhode Island Foundation’s Equity Leadership Initiative program to help prepare them for future leadership opportunities.
Kassandra Florez, of Pawtucket, is constituent liaison for the city, focusing on strengthening relationships with residents and supporting community-based safety initiatives. Florez also serves on the board of Progreso Latino.
“I am excited to connect with different leaders across the state and learn from one another. Through ELI’s mentorship and leadership, I am eager to continue developing my career, and creating a foundation for future generations to learn from,” Florez said.
Erendida Montes, of Pawtucket, is technology director for Central Falls schools. Previously, she was a support and technology integration specialist at the Segue Institute for Learning, and a Techworks field support technician at Fidelity Investments. Montes said she intends “to develop both personally and professionally as a leader for the community.” She said she’s excited to share a space with others who have comparable life experiences, and wants to progress both personally and professionally through the program.
“Along with the one-on-one coaching and relationships that will be made, I’m looking forward to the vast network of thought-partners I will get to interact with through a lens of equity, leadership and social justice,” Montes said. “I hope to learn from others and possibly collaborate on future initiatives. In order to effectively advocate for our community and myself, I would like to become more self-reliant, self-assured, and vocal.”
Elizabeth Moreira, of Pawtucket, is the public health and equity leader for the city. She volunteers as director of operations for Project Health CV, where she coordinates medical missions to Cabo Verde in order to strengthen the islands’ health care system and specialty care. She said this opportunity will prepare herself and her peers to “to lead future generations and build community through shared perspectives and experiences to make Rhode Island a desirable place to live and work for all.” Her ultimate goal, she said, “is to develop healthy, inclusive, and equitable communities where people feel safe, understood, and empowered.”
“I am excited to connect with dedicated leaders across the state who are committed to racial equity and social justice in a participatory approach to address areas of opportunity. I hope to gain a comprehensive understanding of the needs of our state,” Moreira stated. “I am committed to continued talent development and confident that RI Foundation’s Equity Leadership Initiative will enhance my capabilities and empower me to set a standard of equity and excellence within the communities that I am proud to serve.”
Luckson Omoaregba, of Pawtucket, is director of pathway programs in the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
“Since my second year at the University of Rhode Island, I have set my sights on becoming a college or university president,” Omoaregba said. “Leading an institution of higher education dedicated to providing access and opportunity for all is what motivates me. I am very confident that my experience with ELI will help expand my professional network and help me develop the language, skills and philosophy that will be integral as a leader within higher education.”
Jessica Vega, of Central Falls, works as Dunamis Synergy Initiative Director with the West Elmwood Housing Development Corporation. She is president of the Central Falls City Council and chairs the Central Falls Juvenile Hearing Board.
“I’m honored to be among such incredible and talented Rhode Island leaders,” Vega said. “This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m eager to learn from and grow with this year’s cohort.”
