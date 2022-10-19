PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – State officials last week announced $15 million in funding for state schools through the 21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund, including nearly $2 million for Pawtucket and Central Falls.
The announcement was made during an event at Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence on Oct. 11. According to a press release from the Rhode Island Department of Education, the initiative will provide innovative technology and equipment that fosters a science, technology, engineering, and math project-based learning approach and career and technical education pathways to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning spaces.
According to a press release from RIDE, Local Education Agencies across the state, including district and charter school systems, will be eligible for funding on a per-student basis, with a minimum award of $25,000. The fund will support transitions from traditional desk-in-row classrooms to flexible, 21st-century learning spaces to better serve learners of all abilities, backgrounds and learning styles.
The 21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund leverages $1 million in existing CTE categorical funding (Program Equipment Fund) with $14 million in School Building Authority Capital Funds to target investments that offer an immediate transformative effect to thousands of Rhode Island students. To help remove barriers and meet the needs of all learners, the distribution uses a new "Equity Boost" tool to provide additional funding to the least affluent communities, according to the release. This includes: Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket and West Warwick.
Additionally, the CTE categorical funds provide a "CTE Boost" to the nine local education agencies that qualify. These include: Chariho, Coventry, Cranston, Davies Career & Tech, East Providence, Newport, Providence, Warwick and Woonsocket.
Central Falls will receive $193,122, with an equity boost of $257,820 – for a total of $450,943.
Pawtucket will receive $581,083, with an equity boost of $775,752 – for a total of $1,356,835 million. Pawtucket School Department Communications and PR Liaison Drew Lagace said it has not yet been determined how the money will be spent, but he acknowledged that all funds must be used by June 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.