PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – State officials last week announced $15 million in funding for state schools through the 21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund, including nearly $2 million for Pawtucket and Central Falls.

The announcement was made during an event at Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence on Oct. 11. According to a press release from the Rhode Island Department of Education, the initiative will provide innovative technology and equipment that fosters a science, technology, engineering, and math project-based learning approach and career and technical education pathways to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning spaces.

