PAWTUCKET – A local student athlete is giving back to her community and sharing her skills, planning a girls’ basketball clinic for Pawtucket students next month.
Veronica Dawson, a 16-year-old St. Andrews girls’ prep basketball player in the Class of 2024, is hosting the one-day clinic for a few dozen young students at Winters Elementary School on Dec. 17. Registration is being conducted through the Pawtucket School Department.
Community Partnership Liaison Lamel Moore said the district is excited to host the clinic with Dawson to “spark a flame” and inspire the young students in Pawtucket. Dawson said she wants the participants, students in elementary and middle school, to learn fundamentals like ball handling and shooting and hopefully draw some inspiration from her own story.
The young athlete started her journey with basketball as a 7-year-old in her local recreation league, working her way on the AAU team. She recalled going into the summer before 8th grade, and recognizing that if she pursued this goal she could carry herself far, motivation that was sealed when she found herself joining more advanced teams.
“Trying out for varsity, and playing up on older teams was really like the click for me that this was something I can stick with, and that I could play all throughout high school, and try in college,” Dawson said.
While the sport started off just as something to do for fun, she found herself falling in love with the game and said it now helps balance other elements of her life. She’s learned time-management skills, and the joy of being in the moment while on the court.
“I think it’s kind of a space where I get to be free … Just, having that non-stress where I can go and just play and really feel like I’m part of the game and not have to think about anything else,” Dawson said.
Dawson will be helped by a few fellow teammates and their prep-coach Christina Batastini. Speaking with The Breeze, Batastini said the team plays at “the highest level for New England private schools” and nearly all players intend on continuing to play at the college level or beyond.
As her coach, Batastini said Dawson is “the embodiment of a student athlete,” driven and dedicated on and off the court. She said Dawson has a high emotional IQ, acting as a leader among her peers, and has observed Dawson’s strong connection to the community in Pawtucket where she was raised.
“I think it’s an amazing idea to give back to her community,” Batastini said. “I think she’s unique, and I think she is a tremendous role model for some of the young women who will take part in her basketball clinic.”
Looking beyond high school, Dawson said she is motivated to keep up her grades in the classroom, so she can attend and play at an ivy-league school.
