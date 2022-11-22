Veronica Dawson 1

Veronica Dawson

 Contributed photo

PAWTUCKET – A local student athlete is giving back to her community and sharing her skills, planning a girls’ basketball clinic for Pawtucket students next month.

Veronica Dawson, a 16-year-old St. Andrews girls’ prep basketball player in the Class of 2024, is hosting the one-day clinic for a few dozen young students at Winters Elementary School on Dec. 17. Registration is being conducted through the Pawtucket School Department.

