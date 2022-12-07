CENTRAL FALLS – A local teacher was surprised by district and state education officials last week as she was honored with the 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award.
Central Falls High School teacher Alison Murray was surprised in front of her classroom full of students on Nov. 30. Murray said she has taught at the school for about 13 years, after previously teaching at the university level and working as a physicist and engineer. The award was presented by the Rhode Island STEAM Center at Rhode Island College and the Rhode Island Department of Education during RI STEAM Month, which highlights the importance of learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art+Design, and Mathematics.
Along with the recognition, Murray will receive a $500 classroom stipend and $500 personal award courtesy of Rhode Island Energy. Additionally, Blackstone Valley Tourism provided two passes for the Explorer Riverboat Tour. PASCO Scientific, a science and STEM education company, donated a Code Node device.
“The RI STEAM Center at RIC is thrilled to sponsor this award and thankful for our strong partnership with RIDE in making it happen this year,” Rhode Island STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain said in a press release. “The passion, creativity, and expertise of the STEAM educators throughout Rhode Island is impressive and deserves to be recognized. It’s an honor to continue the legacy of Dr. Carol Giuriceo, the creator of this award, who was known for her dedication to all thing STEAM.”
A computer science and engineering teacher, Murray has an extensive resume with experience writing blended science curriculum and encouraging students to tap into their creativity, collaborate with each other, and make real-world connections. Murray said she was “more than a little surprised” to see CFHS Principal Bob McCarthy, Supt. Stephanie Toledo, and others march into her engineering class holding a banner to celebrate her acknowledgement.
“I’m excited this is getting recognized, not just for me, but for the kids to see just how important engineering, technology, and math really is,” Murray said.
She said she loves seeing students’ excitement learning about applications of technology and engineering.
“Hopefully I’m leading them to a future career in some of these fields,” she said.
A highlight of her recent work includes being selected for the University of Rhode Island’s Teacher at Sea program due to her leadership in URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography. Murray worked for weeks with Central Falls students teaching critical concepts around oceanography and environmental engineering, and later assisted students in building a boat, which Murray launched hundreds of miles off the coast of Rhode Island from the research vessel Endeavor. The boat recently landed in the Azores, and Murray led a powerful, cross-cultural Zoom class with students from Central Falls and Portugal.
“From exploring 3D printing to building a boat launched into the Atlantic,” RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said “Central Falls students are receiving a truly world-class STEAM education” thanks to Murray. Toledo said the district is honored to have Murray as part of the team, and described her as a “brilliant and innovative educator that is deeply committed” to her students.
Toledo also said Murray “goes the extra mile” to include elementary and middle school students as part of their larger projects, like the mini-boat construction, to both inspire and spread the learning beyond just her classroom. Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy said Murray is the driving force behind the high school’s Computer Science pathway and praised her for her “unmatched energy” and “big picture vision” for STEAM education.
