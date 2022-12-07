STEAM Teacher of the year
Central Falls High School teacher Alison Murray, third from right, was surprised by state and school district officials as she was honored with the 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award on Nov. 30.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

CENTRAL FALLS – A local teacher was surprised by district and state education officials last week as she was honored with the 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award.

Central Falls High School teacher Alison Murray was surprised in front of her classroom full of students on Nov. 30. Murray said she has taught at the school for about 13 years, after previously teaching at the university level and working as a physicist and engineer. The award was presented by the Rhode Island STEAM Center at Rhode Island College and the Rhode Island Department of Education during RI STEAM Month, which highlights the importance of learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art+Design, and Mathematics.

