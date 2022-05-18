PAWTUCKET — After receiving multiple violations between March 26 and April 11, Mangos Restaurant and Bar must pay $1,500 in fines within 90 days and will be prohibited from hosting live entertainment for 30 days.
After lengthy discussion during a meeting on May 11, which included loud criticism from District 4 City Councilor Alexis Schuette, members unanimously issued $1,500 in fines and set a 30-day period of restricted activity on the Mangos entertainment license starting June 13.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak said she thought the level of fines was fair and consistent with other fines issued for previous violations.
Alex Quiroz and Wilson Soto, owners of Mangos at 15 Exchange St., have been through a bumpy hearing before. They went before the council last March after police described an incident on Feb. 7 where people were allowed to stay in the building beyond allowable operating hours and police were locked out as they tried to make entrance to the establishment.
Last July, an officer on detail duty reported being unable to break up a group of people involved in an altercation, and that incident devolved into a 100-person brawl.
Newer events, on March 26, occurred as police responded to Mangos for a violation of entertainment after hours permitted by licensing. An officer reported witnessing of disorderly conduct and open container violations while patrons exited the venue.
According to the council’s Board of License Commissioners decision on May 11, the events of the March evening incurred a $500 fine each for the open container and entertainment hours violations, the latter of which also incurred the 30-day period where entertainment would have to cease by midnight. A third $500 fine was also issued for a different open container violation incident on April 10.
Quiroz and Soto acknowledged the violations and said they were willing to accept the fines and temporary restriction of their entertainment license.
Soto said the business has an entertainment license until 12:30 a.m. and last call at 12:45 a.m. While the bar remains open until 1 a.m, he said patrons trickle out after entertainment ends, and they have had issues with open container violations from patrons who sneak a drink cup out tucked inside of their jacket when they leave or exit temporarily for a cigarette.
To try and prevent this, the owners said they have a “second line of defense” with security outside and a trash can for patrons to dispose of any stowaway beverages.
“If you see, all these violations are happening at 12:45, 12:44, 12:46 a.m.,” Soto said. “They’re coming out with their cup, and we have a trash can right there, and we have another security guard saying ‘throw it away’ but by then they’ve already left the establishment with the alcohol…”
The owners said they know the problem is occurring, and “want to fix it,” but Councilor Terrence Mercer pushed back on those remarks. He referred to their repeated presence in front of the board.
“... You are running the same type of establishment as everybody else in this city, and yet you keep coming in here and telling us why you can’t get it done correctly,” Mercer said.
Quiroz said they were sorry, and both he and Soto acknowledged they were guilty of the violations. As he continued, he was stopped by Schuette, who grew increasingly agitated as she spoke at length about the restaurant’s repeated violations, ending up repeatedly swearing and banging the table in front of her.
Schuette said she was “tired of excuses” and tired of the council’s “time being wasted.”
“... we’re tired of putting people in danger – whether they’re your patrons, whether they’re random people, whether they’re officers or first responders, whether they’re us personally,” Schuette continued. “I just don’t care. I don’t care about your service, I don’t care about your families — because you don’t care about mine. And you have shown time and again...”
“So if you don’t want to be here – get out!” she yelled. “Get out of Pawtucket. Go to Woonsocket, go to Providence, go to Cranston, go to West Warwick – Get out. Because guess what? You’re in my district… and it will not be happening under my watch.”
Schuette questioned the sincerity of Quiroz and Soto’s apologies.
“... If it were me, I would take these fines and I would triple it,” she said. “I would give you 60 days to close your entertainment at 11, close the establishment at 12 a.m., and fine you $5,000 for all this crap…”
As conversation continued, Councilor Mark Wildenhain also voiced frustration with the bar owners’ continued appearances at City Hall.
“I don’t want to see you guys any more than you want to see us,” Wildenhain said. “Coming down here with excuses, instead of coming down here with solutions, isn’t the way to fix it.”
Member Michael Araujo and Mercer both said it is the responsibility of the owners to make sure no further violations occur. They noted that patrons may still try to sneak their drinks outside, but “as the license holders” it falls on Soto and Quiroz to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
Speaking later in the meeting, Schuette said she liked the vision Quiroz and Soto expressed for their establishment, but voiced concern that continued lack of enforcement could lead to unsafe conditions.
“I just want people to be safe, that’s the only thing I care about, and I know you guys care about it too,” Schuette said. “You deserve a chance to start a business, to make money and to make Pawtucket proud. I think you can do it still, but just be careful.”
Council President David Moran said he thought the council was being fair and reasonable in their response. He said he wanted the restaurant and bar owners to be successful, but warned that continued issues could result in a revocation of their license.
“You just don’t want to get to that point, but you’re getting closer and closer,” he said.
