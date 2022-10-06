CUMBERLAND – Candidates in the House District 52 race will face off for the second time in November.
Republican challenger Christopher Hogan lost to incumbent Democrat Alex Marszalkowski in the 2020 election. Marszalkowski was first elected to the seat representing Cumberland in 2016 and has defended his office from general election challengers in every cycle since.
By the time all ballots were counted two years ago, Marszalkowski had secured 51.1 percent of the vote against Republican Christopher Hogan, at 42.7 percent. Even if Hogan had gotten the 528 votes won by Daniel Baglini as the independent in the race, he still would have been short of Marszalkowski’s total.
Born and raised in Cumberland, Hogan has been married to his wife, Ashley, for 14 years. They have a daughter in the Cumberland school district. Hogan is a veteran of the U.S. military who served a tour of duty with the U.S. Coast Guard while deployed in Iraq and Kuwait in 2009 and 2010 for joint operations with the Army, Navy and Marines. Today, he continues his service as a sergeant for the Amtrak Police Department in Providence.
As treasurer of the Amtrak Police Department union, he said he and other members went to Washington D.C. to speak with senators and congressmen a few years ago, winning a debate over funding.
“I came back from that and saw that government can work sometimes, if you use it the right way,” Hogan said. “That’s how I got the bug.”
He said he is taking a second run for the District 52 seat to “bring a fresh, new voice to the Rhode Island General Assembly.” He said he aims to develop the state economically “by creating a fair, competitive business environment that attracts and maintains businesses both large and small, spurring an entrepreneurial spirit in Cumberland and beyond.”
He said is a “tested leader” who “believes that ‘Hope’ still exists in Rhode Island,” and he wants to create more opportunity for business, hold elected leaders “who care more about protecting and promoting friends and partisan politics over their constituents” accountable, and maintain respect “for those who have dedicated their lives to serving our communities,” from school teachers to health care providers, military and law enforcement.
Hogan said matters affecting constituents in Cumberland include issues with school maintenance, economic inflation, and roadway infrastructure, among others. He claimed his opponent deferred money available for road repairs to other cities and towns, and also said Marszalkowski has a history of “voting with the leadership.”
Outside of his work at the Statehouse, Marszalkowski is a partner and general manager of Adams Farm in Cumberland. Speaking to The Breeze from one of his tractors Monday, he noted that representatives from the early days were mostly farmers. The legislative schedule works, for the most part, around the farming season, with Rhode Island State Legislature typically convening in January and adjourning in June or July. When farming slows down for the winter, he said he’s able to invest full-time attention into his legislative work.
“I don’t know how people can do it with a full-time job that isn’t like this,” he said. “I enjoy every moment I get to serve my constituency, but during the wintertime, I’m at the Statehouse sometimes from 8 a.m. until 11 at night.”
He said constituent concerns “run the gamut,” but often residents don’t know who they should speak with. For example, Marszalkowski said, residents have expressed concern with a proposed storage development off Industrial Road.
“I talked to a bunch of the abutters and neighbors that have serious concerns about it, and they didn’t really know who to talk to,” he said. “I told them there are limited things I can help them with on the state level, but I can show you where to go.”
During the 2021 session, Marszalkowski was named co-chair of the Rhode Island House of Representatives American Rescue Plan Act Task Force. He introduced legislation establishing a pilot program promoting the creation of roof solar installations on school property in order to reduce the use of fossil fuels and to generate electricity in school buildings. He also sponsored a bill which states that a school teacher or employee that engages in sexual penetration of a student older than 14 and younger than 18 shall be guilty of third-degree sexual assault.
In previous sessions, Marszalkowski sponsored a bill, signed into law, that amends state law to encourage food donations; a bill that increases the penalty for wage theft and employee misclassification; legislation creating an 18-member special legislative study commission to provide recommendations to encourage economic development within the Blackstone Valley; and a bill that would enhance transparency and accounting of write-in ballots during elections.
He was chosen as deputy majority leader in early 2019. He is the second vice chairperson of the House Finance Committee, chairperson of its Subcommittee on Human Services, a member of the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee, and member of the House Rules Committee.
