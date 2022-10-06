CUMBERLAND – Candidates in the House District 52 race will face off for the second time in November.

Republican challenger Christopher Hogan lost to incumbent Democrat Alex Marszalkowski in the 2020 election. Marszalkowski was first elected to the seat representing Cumberland in 2016 and has defended his office from general election challengers in every cycle since.

