PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien, the city of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket City Council, and the Pawtucket School Department are now accepting applications for the Mayor’s Scholarship Program.
The application for the deadline is May 20, 2022. Seniors attending Pawtucket Public Schools can obtain and return the application to their guidance counselor, or view the application form online at shorturl.at/nG349.
The scholarship, set up to help assist Pawtucket youth with college tuition costs, was funded through a grant that was provided by the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation and Revity Energy LLC.
“We are excited to be offering this scholarship program for a fourth year,” Mayor Donald R. Grebien said in a press release.
"With so much happening over the past few years, Grebien said, "this can be a very uncertain time for our high school seniors and students returning to college, and we hope that this scholarship can help put some of the apprehension aside."
Pawtucket students planning to attend an accredited public or private, vocational technical school, two-year or four-year institution, are eligible to apply for scholarship consideration. The Mayor’s Scholarship Program is designed to aid students of low and moderate-income families in the City of Pawtucket to attend college and universities, as well as vocational technical schools. This local and innovative program is funded through a grant from Bristol County Saving Charitable Foundation and Revity Energy. All information provided will be kept confidential and only shared with the committee and appropriate staff members.
Patrick Murray, President & CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank and President of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, said both the bank and foundation "focus on supporting education and literacy programs in the communities we serve" and have been working with the Mayor's Office since its founding four years ago.
“Especially when you consider everything the students from the area have gone through with the pandemic, we are thankful that this program is yet one more way we can help our young people take the next step in their academic journey," Murray said in a press release.
Returning applicants can contact Diana Figueroa at dfigueroa@pawtucketri.com and new applicants can contact Kassandra Florez at kflorez@pawtucketri.com with any questions.
The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation was established in 1996 as part of the Bank’s 150th Anniversary celebration. Its intent is to fund the needs that contribute to the economic and the social well-being of the people and institutions located in the greater Taunton/Attleboro Region, the greater New Bedford/Dartmouth Region, the Fall River Region and the Northern, Rhode Island Region, with particular emphasis in the areas of education and literacy, economic development and housing for the low- to moderate-income population. Since the Foundation was formed in 1996, more than $26 million has been committed to hundreds of different non-profits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded $2.28 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations.
