PAWTUCKET – Governor Dan McKee has announced approximately $4.8 million in awards that will enable eligible small businesses to expand their capacity to do business outdoors.
Funded through Governor McKee’s Rhode Island Rebounds initiative, the Take It Outside program will fund 21 intermediary organizations to support outdoor activities for small businesses. Examples of projects include purchasing items such as chairs, tables, heat lamps and tents, as well as executing al fresco opportunities for small businesses.
“The Take It Outside program has been a successful small businesses program created during the COVID-19 pandemic as it has allowed businesses to continue economic activity while at the same time promoting public health guidelines which focused on taking activity outdoors to limit spread of the virus,” Governor McKee said in a press release.
“Rhode Islanders and small businesses have been big supporters of the Take It Outside program,” said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. “We are proud to announce this new round of funding to continue to support our small businesses with their efforts to adapt and grow while keeping Rhode Islanders safe.”
Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said small businesses throughout the state “continue to display creativity, adapting to conditions and customer preferences- as we emerge from the pandemic” and these grants will support hundreds of small businesses as they continue to rebound.
Businesses that are the ultimate beneficiaries of the program must have less than $1 million in annual gross revenues and demonstrate a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least twenty percent of all funds awarded to small businesses will be reserved for awards to assist minority-owned and women-owned business enterprises.
Earlier in the pandemic, the Take it Outside program successfully awarded more than 100 intermediary organizations a total of more than $6 million across two rounds of funding in 2020 and 2021. This year’s program is made possible through Governor McKee’s Rhode Island Rebounds Initiative, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Funds.
This year, RI Commerce unveiled the Small Business Grants program, the Hospitality, Tourism and Events Industry Direct Grants, and the Placemaking Initiative. The General Assembly approved Governor McKee’s Rhode Island Rebounds Down Payment proposal, which included relief for children and families, small businesses, and investments for affordable housing.
The project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRFP0136 (State Fiscal Recovery Funds) awarded to the State of Rhode Island by the U.S. Department of Treasury. Among the list of Grantees in McKee’s announcement is:
- City of Pawtucket (Pawtucket, RI) – up to $100,000 to support small businesses with Take It Outside-related supplies.
- NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley (Woonsocket, RI) – up to $250,000 to purchase equipment such as folding chairs, pop-up tents, portable speakers, signage, a mobile stage, etc. to distribute to small businesses and to run a series of diverse, free, live music to include extensive food offerings, a vendor fair, cultural activities, youth activities, and other opportunities to engage small businesses.
- Northern RI Chamber of Commerce (Lincoln, RI) – up to $247,500 to assist small businesses in purchasing necessary items to expand outdoor dining and activities in thirteen communities across Northern Rhode Island.
- The Pawtucket Foundation (Pawtucket, RI) – up to $101,200 to provide Take It Outside equipment, particularly for distilleries, breweries, and small businesses within the arts and cultural industry of Pawtucket.
- Town of Cumberland (Cumberland, RI) – up to $100,000 to support small businesses with Take It Outside-related supplies.
- Town of Smithfield (Smithfield, RI) – up to $100,000 to support small businesses with Take It Outside-related supplies.
