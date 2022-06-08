CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls High School student Lyneth Mendoza has been named as the 2022 class valedictorian.
Mendoza was named as the top academic student in the class of 2022 ahead of this year’s graduation. Speaking with The Breeze, Mendoza said she was excited to see her hard work from the past four years be rewarded. She said she and salutatorian Darisel Velez, who chose not to participate in an interview with The Breeze, are friends who pushed and supported each other in their many shared classes.
Mendoza will be graduating with a 4.67 weighted GPA. One of her favorite courses, she said, was her AP calculus class, which she enjoyed because of the complexity of the subject.
“Math is something that comes easily to me, so I do enjoy doing it,” Mendoza said. “I would also say my AP computer science class, Computer Science Principles, helped me develop a love for computer science that I hadn’t explored until now.”
Mendoza will be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall where she plans to study electrical engineering. She said she hopes to double-major in computer engineering, and possibly minor in computer science.
“I really like the idea of electrical engineering because it brings in that math aspect that I love so much,” she said. “I also like being hands-on, and electrical engineering has a lot of that too.”
During her time in high school, Mendoz worked as part of a program with the Central Falls School Department and Rhode Island College to provide IT support for college credits. She said this further amplified an interest in computer science and technology work.
One of her favorite academic memories, she said, comes from the support she received from her geometry teacher, who helped Mendoza and another student study algebra 2 concepts during the year. The young students took this course’s final exam at the end of their freshmen year to allow them to jump right into pre-calculus as sophomores.
A little over halfway through her sophomore year, Mendoza and her fellow students transitioned to distance learning amid the start of the pandemic. As soon as schools began to allow for hybrid in-person learning last April, Mendoza said she was one of the first students back in the doors.
“I just felt like I needed to be in the classroom, I just felt like I was going to learn better in the classroom,” she said. “It was really hard, because when you’re home you don’t really get that classroom routine you usually have, and I really missed that.”
Beyond her achievements within the classroom, Mendoza played varsity soccer with the Central Falls team. She was elected as class secretary for her senior year, and along with other newly elected class officers they were able to raise more than $10,000 to lower prom ticket prices from $50 to $25. She was also part of the Central Falls Warriors For Change Program, which was a participatory budgeting class that was trying to create a project to use $10,000 to improve CFHS. She said students got to vote on all of the different projects they made.
The young Central Falls resident is the daughter of Dolca and Galeano Mendoza. Her younger sister, Ailyn, is a junior at Central Falls High School.
