The mini-boat Inspiration, pictured after being discovered on a beach near Christchurch, a town on the south coast of England. The mini-boat was built in part by Central Falls students and launched 100 miles off the coast of Rhode Island in March 2022.
CENTRAL FALLS – After an eight-month, 9,300-mile voyage, a mini boat constructed by local elementary students has landed and been discovered on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
According to a BBC News report, the boat was discovered near Christchurch, a town on the south coast of England. A hatch on the Inspiration was filled with surprises representing the students and the Central Falls community, to be shared with new friends who may recover the Inspiration if it lands on distant shores. Along with these trinkets was a letter asking the vessel be taken to a local school wherever it was discovered. As requested, it was brought to Tiptoe Primary School where students learned about the five-foot-vessel and its mission after reaching out to the Central Falls school.
In the spring, students from Central Falls elementary schools worked with members of the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography to build the vessel, which was appropriately named the Inspiration after the city’s slogan “Diversity That Inspires.” Central Falls Raíces Dual Language Academy and Veterans Memorial 3rd-graders learned how to ballast a keel and install a sail, all while learning about a variety of ocean science lessons.
After the construction phase, middle and high school students participating in an after school program equipped Inspiration with solar-powered sensors that measure air and water temperatures, as well as ocean currents and wind patterns. Peter Hanlon, director of public engagement at the URI Graduate School of Oceanography, said they will study the data collected by the ship’s sensors and use it to create educational lessons about the ocean.
Central Falls engineering teacher Allison Murray, who was recently awarded as the Rhode Island 2022 STEAM Educator of the Year (see related story), said the project was exciting for her as a teacher because it took lessons “outside of the classroom” and showcased engineering and data collection skills in real world scenarios.
Hanlon said Central Falls students and staff from the university constructed the boats using kits from the organization Education Passages. The Inspiration was the second mini boat to be built and launched by Central Falls students as part of the program.
The first boat was constructed last summer, when the Graduate School of Oceanography partnered with the Central Falls School District Expanded Learning Community and Educational Passage. This boat was dubbed the “Square Mile” in recognition of the city’s geographical size. It launched in October 2021, and was found after landing in the Azores in June 2022.
After being recovered, both ships will get a chance for a second voyage, Hanlon said. They will communicate and work with the schools abroad, in England and the Azores, to make any needed repairs before they are relaunched for future exploration.
