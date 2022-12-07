CENTRAL FALLS – After an eight-month, 9,300-mile voyage, a mini boat constructed by local elementary students has landed and been discovered on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a BBC News report, the boat was discovered near Christchurch, a town on the south coast of England. A hatch on the Inspiration was filled with surprises representing the students and the Central Falls community, to be shared with new friends who may recover the Inspiration if it lands on distant shores. Along with these trinkets was a letter asking the vessel be taken to a local school wherever it was discovered. As requested, it was brought to Tiptoe Primary School where students learned about the five-foot-vessel and its mission after reaching out to the Central Falls school.

