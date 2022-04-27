PAWTUCKET – Demolition of the former Morley Field property and the former Microfibres facility at 1 Moshassuck Street may begin in as little as two weeks following city council approval of an agreement with JK Equities LLC.
The Long Island-based company, is looking to bring a large-scale warehouse distribution center to the former Microfibres manufacturing site and nearby former Morley Field parcel. The company has been petitioning the city to rezone the Morley Field land and properties at 94 Moshassuck St. An amended purchase and sales agreement for the property, permitting JK Equities to pursue permitting and regulatory approval associated with the development of the properties, was approved by various boards last week.
Jordan Karlik, JK Equities founder, attended last week’s meeting and told the City Council they expect to begin demolition of the site in two weeks. City Councilor Melissa Darosa said she was excited to see the start of the project and the upcoming demolition. Councilor Michael Araujo said the former field had become a bit of an “eyesore” and he was excited to see the demolition and clearing of the site begin.
“It’s been a problem there with people dumping illegally, and you have some neighborhood businesses over there,” he said. “A lot of people are coming in and out of that area going into Providence or coming into Pawtucket … It’s really going to be a benefit to that direct area.”
The former Morley Field property rests between other lots that are zoned for industrial and commercial uses. The company and the city negotiated a purchase and sale agreement with the understanding that the field would be used for part of the project. Company representatives say the request is in keeping with the purpose and intent of the city’s zoning and comprehensive plan requirements.
This project will ultimately see total demolition of the vacant industrial structure and new construction of a 159,562-square-foot distribution facility with 128 parking spaces and 36 loading spaces, according to the written decision on the plan. The City Planning Commission first gave preliminary approval for the project back in June 2021.
A preliminary plan review associated with the demolition and construction of the new facility on 10.44 acres calls for the redesign of the intersection of Main and Moshassuck streets. City Planning Director Bianca Policastro said the Planning Commission has been working with JK Equities on these changes and redevelopment of the former Microfibres facility.
The council last week approved an associated sewer easement and right of way change that Policastro said was needed to execute roadway improvements at the tight southwest corner of the Moshassuck and Main Street intersection. Araujo said many businesses in this local area will benefit from this improvement.
“This is to allow the current geometry as it relates to the trucks,” Policastro said during an April 20 meeting. “The right turn on Main Street needs signaling infrastructure upgrades… It’s more for safety features, and as you know a distribution center will have multiple trucks, box trucks and vans, and this is more for safety and turning enhancements.”
Transfer of ownership of the former Morley Field and Mossassuck Street Properties to JK Equities is subject to identification and approval of alternate property of equal or greater land area and value to that of Morley Field. This is intended to serve as a replacement of the public recreation facility and the replacement location is subject to approval by the RI Department of Environmental Management and the National Parks and Recreation Service. The minimum size for the required recreation conversion under the National Park Service’s replacement restrictions would be approximately 5.04 acres. City officials say a search for a suitable location is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.