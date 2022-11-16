PAWTUCKET – Touting itself as the largest compassion center in the state, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket is opening its doors for medical patients starting Monday, Nov. 21 with recreational sales following on Dec. 1.

The 35,000-square-foot facility is at 125 Esten Ave. Owners Joe Pakuris and Eddy Keegan, who also own the neighboring Kitchen and Countertop Center of New England, said the state-of-the-art facility aims to “be the premier destination in Rhode Island for all cannabis needs and will be redefining the cannabis experience for all medical and recreational consumers.”

