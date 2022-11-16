PAWTUCKET – Touting itself as the largest compassion center in the state, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket is opening its doors for medical patients starting Monday, Nov. 21 with recreational sales following on Dec. 1.
The 35,000-square-foot facility is at 125 Esten Ave. Owners Joe Pakuris and Eddy Keegan, who also own the neighboring Kitchen and Countertop Center of New England, said the state-of-the-art facility aims to “be the premier destination in Rhode Island for all cannabis needs and will be redefining the cannabis experience for all medical and recreational consumers.”
The co-owners said they intend to bring a “best-in-class compassion center to the Rhode Island community.” Mother Earth features Rhode Island’s “only multi-tiered cultivation facility to grow the highest quality flower, the only licensed hydrocarbon extraction lab to create the best concentrates possible, and a gourmet kitchen to produce luxury edibles.”
“It’s unlike anything in New England,” Pakuris said.
The custom sales floor incorporates a 40-strain scent bar, terpene sampling station, indoor waterfall and private consultation space. The facility also offers online order reservations and curbside pick-up. The menu at Mother Earth will include products grown and produced under their own roof and also showcase products from more than 60 craft-cannabis cultivators currently operating in the state.
Mother Earth will always be a patient-first facility, Keegan and Pakuris said. Even as Rhode Island looks forward to the launch of recreational sales on Dec. 1, they said it is their mission “to show the entire cannabis community the difference between mass-produced cannabis offerings and the superior care and quality that the smaller cultivators in Rhode Island produce.”
Mother Earth Creations, a licensed medical cultivator, was founded in 2017 by Pakuris and Keegan. The business partners said they are proud to have created more than 100 new jobs in Pawtucket to date, and are committed to helping the local community grow and prosper for many years to come. Led by Pakuris and Keegan, the team at Kitchen and Countertop Center of New England have restored the more than 130-year-old mill that has been home to their business for the past 10 years.
Partnering with Pakuris, his wife Gina Pakuris, and Keegan are the Rodriguez family, owners of the Spain restaurant in Cranston.
