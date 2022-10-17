NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local U.S. Army veteran has a new roof installed through a national initiative, bringing peace of mind and an extended life for his home.

Crews worked on the Cottage Avenue home of James Burke, a 74-year-old U.S. Army veteran, throughout the day on Oct. 13. The work was being completed by AEM Roofing Services, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and AEM Roofing Services donated the labor, with no cost falling on the homeowner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.