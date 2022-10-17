NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local U.S. Army veteran has a new roof installed through a national initiative, bringing peace of mind and an extended life for his home.
Crews worked on the Cottage Avenue home of James Burke, a 74-year-old U.S. Army veteran, throughout the day on Oct. 13. The work was being completed by AEM Roofing Services, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and AEM Roofing Services donated the labor, with no cost falling on the homeowner.
Owens and AEM representatives said that “a roof can be one of the most critical repairs on a home and we hope this means Burke is given the peace of mind that he and his family are safe, the same way they’ve worked to help give that peace of mind to all of us by protecting our country.”
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 375 military members have received new roofs.
Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Rhode Island-Greater Providence, Burke was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement. Speaking with The Breeze while crews hammered away, Burke said he was pleasantly surprised when informed he was selected for the roofing project. In addition to this work, he said workers installed new handrails along the concrete walkway and steps leading from his driveway to the house.
Burke was born and raised in Peace Dale, but moved up to the northern end of the state when he was in high school. He has lived in his North Providence neighborhood since 2011. He and his wife of more than 50 years, Mary, have four children. Their daughter lives next door on Cottage Avenue, and they said they are excited that the new roof will allow them to stay in the area without worrying about their home’s longevity.
“I’m so appreciative of it,” Burke said. “I just paid off getting new gutters and soffits, and the only thing I needed was the roof.”
Speaking to his military history, Burke said was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 at 21 years old. He completed basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey, and continued training in Washington. Burke said he was given 10 days of leave after training to return home before being deployed to Vietnam.
He spent four and a half months “out in the bush” before returning home for 10 days of leave. Burke said he re-enlisted for another tour of duty, but fell sick with two strains of malaria that put him in the Newport Naval Hospital.
“I was down to 150 pounds, and couldn’t even walk,” he said.
After more than two years in and out of medical facilities, he received estimated termination of service (ETS) in 1973 due to the impact on his health. He said he wasn’t allowed to return to any country with a history of malaria.
While limited in his time in combat, Burke said the tour in Vietnam resulted in bouts of PTSD. He later attended a therapy program in Palo Alto, Texas, which he said greatly improved his mental health. Today, Burke reflects proudly on his service and time with the Army and his career thereafter. After his time in the military, he worked for the Foxan label press company before moving on to a 31-year career with the local U.S. Post Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.