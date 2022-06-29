PAWTUCKET – The Nathanael Greene Elementary School's Pre-K Program has been rated five stars by BrightStars, Rhode Island’s tiered quality rating and improvement system for Pre-K.
According to a release, BrightStars assesses the quality of early care, education and school-age programs and rates them from one to five stars. The Rhode Island Department of Education and BrightStars presented Nathanael Greene with the award during the school's preschool move-up ceremony on June 2. According to an announcement from the schools, RIDE and BrightStars members spent time observing the local elementary's preschool classroom throughout the 2022-2023 school year before award the rating.
Teachers and administrators recognized at the Nathanael Greene Elementary School last week included pre-K teacher Erika Moreau, Nathanael Greene Principal Dr. Monique Jacob, Pre-K teacher Anika Goldman, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, education coordinator Courtney Silva, early learning administrator Linda Gifford, and Pre-K special educator Patricia Buteau.
