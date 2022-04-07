CUMBERLAND – Just as North Cumberland Middle School students began to study the struggles of the Ukrainian people following the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster in 1986, Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces and has continued to face siege for weeks.
For a good portion of the school February break, social studies teacher Sean Connolly remained on his couch, paralyzed by the sights from Ukraine. Now, hundreds of boxes cover the cafeteria stage at NCMS after students have collected donations and assembled care packages to benefit the victims of the war.
Connolly said Ukraine is a place that means much to him, based on his extensive graduate studies on the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. He also studied the nation’s resilience as people were deprived of their homes and livelihoods after this historic event.
“I was fascinated with the solidarity among Ukrainians and their fight for independence,” he said. “They overcame that, and now they’re suffering again.”
Now in his eighth year teaching social studies at the local school, Connolly annually runs a month-long case study on Chernobyl that addresses how human environment interaction ultimately caused one of the largest man-made disasters known to man, while also looking at people’s reluctance to leave home despite the radioactive fallout. This study focuses on the Cold War era, and Ukraine’s path to independence in 1991.
As Ukraine was invaded by Russian troops, Connolly mobilized a group of friends quickly to begin fundraising. Within 10 days, with the support of friends and family, they raised $2,500 for Voices of Children – an organization that directly supports youth affected by the war in Ukraine.
Then his students at North Cumberland Middle School asked what they could do to help, because they knew of Connolly’s love for the foreign nation from his studies. He approached the administration to share the children’s interest, and was given the green light to start the drive at the middle school. The school has now raised an additional $2,000 along with building over 100 care packages for those in need.
According to Connolly, roughly 40 students have spent most of the last month raising a few thousand dollars. In addition, they gathered twice a week after school, organizing and boxing up the care packages with collected clothing, toiletries, baby formula, coloring books and other non-perishable, essential items.
Bryant Ribeault and Logan Ham, 7th-grade students, were helping organize clothing items on March 31. After the war began in February, Ribeault said Mr. Connolly would share a daily update on what was happening in Ukraine. While saddened by the news that other people were suffering, both students said they were also inspired to help.
“The main reason I wanted to help was I didn’t like seeing kids without clothes, and with no help at all,” Ham said.
Abby Iacomini said they had been volunteering since the first day of the school’s project and “loved” lending a hand. Madison Allard said she empathized with Ukranians having their livelihoods “ripped away,” and fellow 7th-grader Ava Iacomini agreed that it felt rewarding to be able to contribute to the country’s aid. Connolly and the students said they were excited to help support the country, and “champion the voice of democracy” as Ukraine fights to maintain its independence.
The care packages will be shipped out in the next week to Voices for Children. The school has passed on boxes to Krakow Deli, Bakery and Smokehouse, a market and counter in Woonsocket that sells homemade, traditional Polish food, as they have been shipping out to refugee camps in Poland.
Since the invasion began, Connolly said, roughly 1.5 million children have had to flee Ukraine, with more leaving every day. As the war continues, he said, students understand that there is a lot to unpack while it rages and in the aftermath.
“I am really proud of our school community, to see this come to fruition,” Connolly said. “We’re trying to raise awareness that people, specifically children, are in need.”
He said “Ukrainians want to be contributors on the global scale with the wealth of intuition and culture that they bring to the table,” and the fight for agency and freedom with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian nation “is a true testament to the world about the beauty of how acting out of solidarity can bring out the best in mankind.”
“Our work here at NCMS will hopefully assist kids in need in order to contribute to the countless efforts around the state, nation, and global community for Ukraine,” Connolly said. “Our goal is to ultimately help Ukrainians return home.”
