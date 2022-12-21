Jared Dunham makes tune-ups to a bike at Spokes community bike repair shop at 250 Main Street, Pawtucket. The shop is closing for the time-being while it seeks new management, as Dunham is taking a job out of state starting in January.
Spokes community bike repair space, located on the first floor of the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St., is seeking new management as current operator Jared Dunham is taking a new job out of the state.
Jared Dunham makes tune-ups to a bike at Spokes community bike repair shop at 250 Main Street, Pawtucket. The shop is closing for the time-being while it seeks new management, as Dunham is taking a job out of state starting in January.
Spokes community bike repair space, located on the first floor of the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St., is seeking new management as current operator Jared Dunham is taking a new job out of the state.
PAWTUCKET – Spokes community bike repair space is seeking new management as the current operator is taking a new job out of the state.
Jared Dunham has been managing Spokes, located on the first floor of the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St., since June. After six months managing the space in his volunteer time, he is taking a new job as a farm manager in New Hampshire starting in January.
He said he’s looking for someone who would like to head up the shop in his absence and keep the community repair space growing. For the time being, without a manager, the final day for Spokes was last Saturday, Dec. 17.
“Spokes is hoping to find new management to continue this important work in the area as it hopes to be around for a long time,” Dunham said.
The idea for the bike repair space came after Dunham spoke with his friend Leslie Moore, owner of Still on Main, earlier this year. He said Moore told him she came into ownership of a handful of bicycles, and they pitched back and forth the idea of creating a bike cafe, or a community space such as The Bike Kitchen in San Francisco, a volunteer-run non-profit providing all the tools and parts needed to fix or build a bicycle.
At Spokes, Dunham said, residents of the city can come to work on their own bikes while learning from other cycling enthusiasts. He works on bike repairs and tune-ups, recycles old complete bikes and parts for new use, and also has a few bikes available for use by inquiry. There is also a small sales floor.
“The idea here is that people come in, they’ve got a place where they can maintain their bike and somebody with some experience and knowledge can help them out,” Dunham said.
Full bicycles, parts, and tools have been primarily collected and donated by individuals and local companies such as Circuit BMX on Exchange Street and Recycle-A-Bike, a non-profit community bike shop in Providence. The YMCA also donated bicycles that were in need of minor repairs. While he tries to avoid it, Dunham concedes that he has had to find a part or two online.
Dunham said he has found there is a need for a space such as Spokes. Many casual cyclists may have a bike that needs minor repairs, and learning how to make these tune-ups can extend the life of their bike for years. Having a space to repair a bike or find needed parts locally can also support the cycling community within the city.
Spokes has also worked with local students and schools to teach children how to make repairs on their own. For students, Dunham said, getting an introduction to mechanics by working on bicycles can inspire them to tackle larger projects or even consider careers in technical fields.
During the summer, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation painted new bus and bicycle-only lanes along Exchange Street in Pawtucket. In May, the Economic Development Administration awarded $4.8 million in federal funding to Pawtucket for construction of the Blackstone River Bikeway with the intention of drawing in more visitors to Pawtucket’s downtown and historic sites.
When cycling, Dunham said he feels “more in touch with the city” compared to driving a car. He said he can also connect with people on the sidewalk through a wave or a nod, and loves zipping in the bike lane past traffic at times. As the cycling community continues to grow across the city and state, Dunham encouraged residents to park their cars, take their bike off the shelf, and start pedaling their way around Pawtucket.
Anyone interested in taking up management of Spokes can inquire at 250 Main St. by asking to be put in touch with Dunham or Leslie Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.