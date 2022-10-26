PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district.

Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.