PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district.
Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.
“It has always been my goal to come back to Pawtucket,” Stringfellow said. “The only reason I left was because this opportunity to be the assistant principal was the perfect opportunity.”
She credited the South Providence principal Courtney Monterecy for her mentorship, leading “a school that was struggling and turning it around” at Fogarty. Stringfellow said she looks forward to taking what she has learned back to Pawtucket.
“My favorite thing is definitely still connecting with the students – reminding me my reason for being there,” she said.
Her first day at Agnes Little will be Nov. 1. While she doesn’t have the luxury of using the summer to prepare for her transition, she’s ready to hit the ground running at the community school, meeting faculty, staff, students, and their families.
Stringfellow said she’s always sought an administrative position to have a wider impact beyond the 25 students or so in her teaching classrooms. District officials in the hiring process were drawn to Stringfellow’s history of working with MLL students, her passion for educational equity, and her work closing achievement gaps.
She’s uniquely prepared for the role, with education being a family trade. One of her brothers, Peter “P.J.” Stringfellow, is a physical education teacher in Pawtucket. Her other brother is a physical education teacher in East Providence. Their mother has been a principal and superintendent.
“In the summer, some days, I would go with her as teachers were setting up their classrooms and I would help out,” Stringfellow said. “It was something that I’ve always wanted to do and aspired to be, and I kind of can’t believe that it’s happening right now.”
