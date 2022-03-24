PAWTUCKET – A new vending machine at Francis J. Varieur Elementary School takes the idea of grabbing a “healthy” treat to a new level.
The school unveiled the new “Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine” from Global Vending Group Inc., a company out of Buffalo, New York, with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday, March 18. The vending machine, which accepts special gold coins for books, is decorated with Inchy the Bookworm, a popular children’s character that encourages reading.
A couple of students from each class were selected by raffle to make the first “purchases.” Principal Bridget Boucher joked that she felt like Willy Wonka as she prepared to pass out the shining coins to the students waiting in line.
“The kids are awarded a coupon, and they exchange the coupon for a gold coin, which can be used in the vending machine to pick any book,” 5th-grade teacher Christina Keiser explained.
The vending machine is available to all 290 students in grades K-6, with this the final year that 6th-graders will be at Varieur Elementary. Unlike checking books out of a library, the students get to bring the books home to keep.
“I’m a huge book lover and I have tons of books in my class, but we have children who may not have lots of books in their own home,” Keiser said.
Rafel Depina, a 3rd-grader, chose a title from “The Bad Guys” book series. He said he had read the first in this series, which is being turned into a movie, and said he was excited to have one of the sequel books to bring home.
Keiser said students can earn coupons in the classroom for good behavior and other tasks, which can then be traded in for a book coin. Asha Gould, a 5th-grader, said another way to earn a coin is with points from reading comprehension tests.
“... You read a book and take a test on it,” Gould said. “If you get most of the questions right, then you get points for it.”
Teacher assistant Jill Wild helped lead the efforts to get the vending machine installed. Keiser said she was inspired after seeing an article about a school in a different part of the country that installed a book vending machine roughly two years ago. According to her, Varieur Elementary is now one of the first schools in the state to have one.
Teachers used their scholastic book club points to purchase titles for about $1 each. Boucher said future purchases will likely be sustained using scholastic book points and money from private donations. The vending machine was initially purchased using grant funding, before being reimbursed by the School Department.
Wild explained that she helped to measure the vending slots to fit books of different sizes, and said she was excited to see the machine in action as it dropped the titles down for students. Teachers can open the machine to stock the shelves and retrieve the gold coins to continue awarding students.
There are books for all ages, with the selections for older students strategically placed on the higher rows, and books for younger students on the lower shelves at eye level. Teachers were already restocking shelves last week after the first students cleared a couple of shelves.
Titles in this first round of book selections include: “A Dog’s Life: The Autobiography of a Stray” by Ann Martin, “Restart” by Gordon Korman, “Ultimate Jungle Rumble (Who Would Win?)” by Jerry Pallotta, “The Bad Guys” series by Aaron Blabey, “Amelia Bedelia” by Peggy Parish, the “Clubhouse Mysteries” Series by Sharon M. Draper, “Ways to make Sunshine” by Renee Watson, and more.
