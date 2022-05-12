CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department will welcome its new chief of police, Matthew Benson, with a formal ceremony later this month.
Benson has been officially declared successor to retired Chief John Desmarais. He has been a commissioner for the Rhode Island Accreditation Commission since 2018, with numerous awards to his name.
“We believe Capt. Benson has the proper temperament, discipline, education and leadership to make the strong team we have there even better,” Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter told The Breeze. “We are looking forward to his contributions.”
A formal swearing in ceremony for Benson as the chief of police will be held at 6 p.m. on May 23 at the Cumberland High School auditorium, 2600 Mendon Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres, and coffee and dessert served after the ceremony. RSVP to attend by contacting Patti Tweedie at 401-333-2500, ext. 3000, or email ptweedie@cumberlandpolice.com.
Benson, 43, said he was “very humbled, and excited at the same time” to get to lead a “storied organization.” He earned a master’s degree in criminal justice in 2008 from Roger Williams University, where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society. He also earned a doctor of education degree from Johnson & Wales University in 2018.
“It’s a doctorate in educational leadership,” Benson said. “It kind of blends two worlds that I’m extremely passionate about, one being education and anything in that space, training, learning, communication. It also blends the leadership component, too.”
He said combining these two elements creates an important skillset for any leadership position.
Benson has served in law enforcement for more than a decade while advancing his education. He has been an administrative division captain with the Johnston Police Department since 2019.
His professional experience includes time on various accreditation commissions and agencies. Accreditation, he explained, is a voluntary external review process “that establishes best practice standards for management” in different organizations, including hospital management, educational administration, and more. With his work for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Benson reviews standards for police departments across the country.
“So I’m getting a national perspective and view of what other agencies around the country are doing, the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between,” he said. “And there are places in the country that are trying to do their best, but for one reason or another they just aren’t there. That’s what accreditation aims to provide, a framework and background to push the organization in a positive direction.”
Benson noted that the Cumberland Police Department started an accreditation process years ago, and has been a “cornerstone agency in the state when it comes to accreditation.”
While a resident of Seekonk, the incoming chief said he is familiar with the Cumberland community. His father lived in town for some time.
“I’m fortunate to be going to an organization that has a strong community standing,” Benson said. “That’s a great place to start, having that relationship and support with the community, and having the support of the governmental body through the mayor and the council.”
When asked what aspects of the Cumberland Police Department he wished to improve, Benson said he did not have an answer at this time. Once inducted, he said, he would receive a briefing from the command staff in place. He acknowledged the changes in leadership, and said he would need to become more familiar with the organization and community before he assesses what the department may need to improve.
Part of his vision in leading the department, he said, will expand on this existing community foundation. This includes keeping open communication with the community, and being available to “sit down and talk at a table, listen to concerns and come up with collaborative solutions, he said.
“I’d like to increase our social media presence a bit, I’m certainly open to community forums, the typical coffee with a cop and those types of things,” Benson said. He said he wants the department to be known for its professionalism, “communication, trust, and transparency.
“Those types of things all build around that core philosophy of professionalism,” Benson said.
The search for a new Chief began earlier this year, when Desmarais announced his retirement after a 40-year career in law enforcement. Mutter said they had “a very strong candidate pool for the position,” and thanked members of the department “who have stepped up through this transition process.”
