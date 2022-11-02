PAWTUCKET – The biggest shake-up in the local election this season in Pawtucket will be the change in two at-large seats on the City Council, after one member did not seek re-election and another failed to secure winning votes in September’s primary.
At-large member Elena Vasquez did not seek re-election, and fellow incumbent Melissa DaRosa fell short in the primary.
The top three vote-getters in the Democratic Primary, were the three-Democratic City Committee-endorsed candidates in incumbent Michael Araujo with 3,177 votes, or 25.7 percent, Notes Coffee Shop co-owner Yesenia Rubio with 3,044 votes, or 24.6 percent, and current School Committee member Roberto Moreno with 2,528 votes, or 20.4 percent.
They are now going on to face Republican Michael Cooper in the Nov. 8 election for one of the three at-large council seats. Cooper has not returned calls for an interview.
Araujo, who has historically been a high-vote getter, said he never takes an election cycle or the support of voters for granted. In the at-large seat, his representation is city-wide but Araujo still aims to maintain a micro-focus on residents who present concerns and improve daily quality of life. He said he is an advocate for small business development, and collaboration among city departments.
“You achieve more when you work together,” Araujo said. “I think we’ve worked a lot, I know I have personally, on those relationships since I’ve been elected.”
As the city property subcommittee chair, he said he is proud of the work the city has done to expand affordable housing without costs falling on taxpayers. Housing costs are “going through the roof,” no pun intended, he said. Among a few other units, the city has acquired a property on Beachwood St. for construction into a ten unit housing development. Araujo also supports the unified high school development proposal.
Speaking to The Breeze, Moreno said he was humbled in the faith Pawtucket has placed in him during his four years on the School Committee, and believes he has the track record and vision for Pawtucket’s future to keep the city moving forward. He said residents encouraged him to run and continue his record of fiscal responsibility and accountability, and advocating equal opportunity.
“I’ve always taken an active interest in Pawtucket’s municipal government, because decisions made by our elected officials directly affect taxes and the quality of life for residents,” Moreno said.
Moreno said he would like to focus on making infrastructure improvements, investing in public and community facilities and fostering a positive economic environment that will attract high-paying jobs. On the School Committee, he said, he has “been a steadfast supporter of our school resource officers, and I’d like to continue the focus on support for first responders.”
The city is experiencing record breaking growth, Moreno said, and voters have the chance to support a state of the art, unified high school through a local ballot question. Having served on the ad-hoc exploratory committee for the school plan, he said the district is on “the cusp of generational change.”
“As elected officials, the voters are our hiring managers and supervisors. It is up to us in the municipal government to bring the change that they ask of us,” Moreno said.
Rubio is making waves with her first dive into local politics, and said the experience has been a rollercoaster. As business owners, and new parents to a fourth-month old child, Rubio said she and her wife are committed to their involvement with the community. The campaign has familiarized her with the Pawtucket community in depth.
She said she’s inspired by the city’s “potential to be a better place for all.” Top concerns raised among residents include road improvements, “day to day” maintenance around the city, while balancing development opportunities for the future.
She wants to bridge long-standing divides and bring all districts of the city together. Knocking on doors, she said residents “feel like they are abandoned in certain parts of the city and we need to make sure we listen to that,” she said.
Rubio said she’s uniquely qualified for the council seat because the diverse perspective she brings as a “home grown’’ small business owner and member of the LGBTQ+ community will inform her representation.
“I think that’s what’s needed,” Rubio said. “I think we need people in local government who are people that are representative of our community and the diversity in our community.”
