PAWTUCKET – The biggest shake-up in the local election this season in Pawtucket will be the change in two at-large seats on the City Council, after one member did not seek re-election and another failed to secure winning votes in September’s primary.

At-large member Elena Vasquez did not seek re-election, and fellow incumbent Melissa DaRosa fell short in the primary.

