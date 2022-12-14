PAWTUCKET – With a new change in ownership and branding, members of the Pawtucket City Council and Board of License Commissioners say they hope to see the end of a “revolving door” of problems at the FabCity Cigar Lounge.

Applicant Ligia Diaz came before the Board of License Commissioners on Dec. 7 to apply for a new license to take over ownership of the establishment at 1438 Newport Ave. According to Diaz and her application, she would re-open the establishment under a new name, Bel Sogno Cigar Bar & Grille.

