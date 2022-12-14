PAWTUCKET – With a new change in ownership and branding, members of the Pawtucket City Council and Board of License Commissioners say they hope to see the end of a “revolving door” of problems at the FabCity Cigar Lounge.
Applicant Ligia Diaz came before the Board of License Commissioners on Dec. 7 to apply for a new license to take over ownership of the establishment at 1438 Newport Ave. According to Diaz and her application, she would re-open the establishment under a new name, Bel Sogno Cigar Bar & Grille.
Bel Sogno, Diaz said, means “beautiful dream” in Italian. Speaking to the council, she said she would like to re-brand the establishment, catering toward a female and co-ed crowd and straying away from the “nightclub” style atmosphere that was associated with FabCity. As Bel Sogno, Diaz envisions a welcoming atmosphere serving an expanded food menu, drinks, and occasionally offering local music artists for entertainment.
Diaz, a 45-year-old resident of Cranston, said she and her family moved to Rhode Island from Puerto Rico 20 years ago. She grew up in Pawtucket, graduated from Shea High School, and has roughly 20 years of experience in the service and hospitality industry.
Speaking to her interest in becoming an owner of the establishment, Diaz said she enjoys smoking cigars herself. On occasion, she said, she’ll enjoy a cigar “with a glass of whiskey, neat, and that is my unwinding time.”
“... Right now, the establishment does have a nightclub, lounge feel,” Diaz said. “It’s also very masculine. I’m hoping with the renovations we will soften the atmosphere, that we are able to tap into people like myself, females (who) do enjoy smoking cigars.”
She previously worked at FabCity when it first opened, and knows one of the owners. According to her application, she will purchase certain assets of the former FabCity from the owners, and would lease the property from them. Diaz said she will close to remodel during the first week of January before holding a soft opening. She said she would open with limited hours for the first two to three months, with open hours from Thursday through Sunday from about 2 to 11 p.m.
Diaz emphasized there would be security in place to monitor the establishment and client safety, and an attorney for Diaz told the Board of License Commissioners that they were familiar with the reputation of the establishment under its former ownership. Councilors described the FabCity establishment as being at the center of a “merry-go-round” of problems.
Councilor-at-large Marlena Martins Stachoviak said rebranding is important for the establishment’s future. She encouraged Diaz to take time between now and next month when she’s conducting renovations “to really think about how you can separate yourself from the optics or stigma that’s been there.”
Neighbor John Flynn expressed concern that problems will continue. He said violent incidents are “endemic” at cigar bars and hookah lounges across the country, and he witnessed the aftermath of January’s violent incident firsthand.
While he recognized the concerns, Council President David Moran said it would be unfair to prevent Diaz’s applications based on the “sins of the past” under the previous owners. Before a motion to accept the application was made, Moran said, half-jokingly, that unless he were to frequent Bel Sogno as a patron, he hopes not to see Diaz again, as this would likely mean she was returning to the council chambers for disciplinary reasons.
The council, as Board of License Commissioners, approved the change in license ownership with stipulations. The business will remain a cigar bar or smoking bar; pursuant to the law the doors of the establishment must remain closed to prevent noise pollution in the area, there is no outside entertainment permitted, and no outdoor service is allowed after 11 p.m.
