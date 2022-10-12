PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Department, like many across the nation, is facing teacher staffing challenges but has filled more than 40 vacant positions since the end of last year.

According to Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, the district had 62 unfilled positions during the summer. During a Sept. 29 school board meeting, McWilliams said more than 40 of the positions had been filled and 16 vacancies remained. According to officials, these positions are in special education, math, science, English, Spanish, and technology.

