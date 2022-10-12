PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Department, like many across the nation, is facing teacher staffing challenges but has filled more than 40 vacant positions since the end of last year.
According to Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, the district had 62 unfilled positions during the summer. During a Sept. 29 school board meeting, McWilliams said more than 40 of the positions had been filled and 16 vacancies remained. According to officials, these positions are in special education, math, science, English, Spanish, and technology.
Included among the district changes are new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School. In July, McWilliams announced that the district had offered the position to a candidate from California found through a New England School Development Council search.
The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had held the position since 2019, was the latest of several to walk away from the position. Since Cordeiro’s departure, Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi had been holding the leadership position at the school.
The Slater interview committee ended up selecting Walter “Walt” Rich, who moved back to Rhode Island from Los Angeles for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. According to McWilliams and Pawtucket Schools Communications and Public Relations Liaison Drew Lagace, Rich has more than 23 years of experience working with diverse students in grades 7-12 in urban settings.
His educational experience has been in teaching high school social studies, ESL, high school intervention coordinator and his latest position as a secondary administrator at both the middle and high school levels. He has “significant experience working in a diverse community, building a strong school culture, and improving student achievement,” according to officials.
Over at Jenks, Michael Gilmore started the year as the new principal after being selected by the interview committee at Jenks. Gilmore has been with the Pawtucket School Department for more than 20 years, most recently in the position of principal at Agnes Little Elementary for the last five years.
Prior to being a principal, Gilmore held positions as a music teacher, facilitator of school improvement, and assistant principal.
