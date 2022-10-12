New program brings free internet to low-income families
Mayor Maria Rivera last week announced that Central Falls is one of the first communities in the country to begin offering free home-internet service to low-income families through the national Affordable Connectivity Program.

CENTRAL FALLS – The city is one of the first communities in the country to begin offering free home internet service to low-income families through a national initiative.

City officials last Friday, Oct. 7, were joined by Verizon, Cox Communications, national nonprofit EducationSuperHighway, and community partners to celebrate the launch of Central Falls Connect, the city’s localized effort to roll out the $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This new long-term federal benefit will help decrease the cost of broadband service and help low-income families afford home internet.

