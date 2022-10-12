Mayor Maria Rivera last week announced that Central Falls is one of the first communities in the country to begin offering free home-internet service to low-income families through the national Affordable Connectivity Program.
City officials last Friday, Oct. 7, were joined by Verizon, Cox Communications, national nonprofit EducationSuperHighway, and community partners to celebrate the launch of Central Falls Connect, the city’s localized effort to roll out the $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This new long-term federal benefit will help decrease the cost of broadband service and help low-income families afford home internet.
“It’s no secret that this pandemic has been financially devastating to our families and residents, and we want to do all we can to ensure no family is left unconnected to the internet because of the cost burden,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said. “From our students who need Wi-Fi at home for school work to our many residents who need the internet to stay in touch with family members around the world, we’re ready to help more Central Falls households enroll in this great program.”
According to city officials, there are more than 1,200 low-income households in Central Falls where people are living without any home internet access simply because they can’t afford it. This new program aims to close the digital divide.
Combined with commitments by internet service providers such as Verizon and Cox Communications to deliver high-speed internet plans for no more than $30 per month, eligible households can now receive high-speed internet at no cost by pairing their ACP benefit with one of the “free with ACP” broadband plans.
Over the past year, closing the broadband affordability gap has become a national priority, especially for students, as more and more citizens are expected to have the resources for virtual learning or remote work opportunities. In November of last year, Congress passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included $14.2 billion for the ACP, a federal broadband benefit providing eligible households with a monthly discount of up to $30 per month and a one-time $100 discount toward a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.
“The broadband affordability gap disproportionately impacts low-income, Black, and Latino communities,” Rivera said last week.
In Central Falls, where many families are low-income and more than two-thirds of city residents are Latino, the mayor said there are currently 3,127 ACP-eligible households. The Central Falls Office of Constituent Services, along with many community partners throughout the city, will be helping residents understand and enroll in the program.
Determining eligibility is simple. Central Falls households qualify for the ACP program with incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, or if any member of the household:
• Participates in certain assistance programs (such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline).
• Received a federal Pell Grant in the current award year.
• Received approval for benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), in the 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 school year.
• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.
Central Falls School District Chief Equity and Empowerment Officer Patricia Martinez referenced state legislation that permits school districts to continue with virtual learning instead of canceling lessons for snow days. She noted that this leaves students without home connectivity in Central Falls and elsewhere at a disadvantage.
As the co-director of education at Progreso Latino, Claudia Cordon said she represents roughly 300 online adult learners. Progreso Latino began offering online adult education courses in 2020 “out of necessity” during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now virtual classes are offered because the option is preferred by students.
Michele Cinquegrano, regional director of government affairs at Verizon, said “income should not be a barrier for reliable connectivity, which is why it is so important that we offer free Verizon home internet for ACP qualifying customers.” She said Verizon has participated in ACP since its inception to make sure more people benefit from the education, healthcare, economic, and social benefits of broadband.
Michelle De La Isla, of EducationSuperHighway, said the organization several years ago assessed access to broadband in 24,000 public school districts, and found many were still using modem connectivity. They worked to provide high-speed broadband internet to 23,500 of these districts before the pandemic made access a necessity. Now, she said, the ACP program is expanding this initiative to close the digital divide and “Central Falls is going to be the launchpad for the rest of the country.”
“From students who need Wi-Fi at home for school work to many residents who need the internet to stay in touch with family members around the world, we’re ready to help more Central Falls households enroll in this great program,” Rivera said. “Our Office of Constituent Services, along with many community partners throughout the city, will be helping residents understand and enroll in the program. I want to thank them for their important work to spread the word.”
