PAWTUCKET – Opening day for Darlington American Little League sounded a little different this year, as umpires and players alike cheered “Next batter!” in memory of a long-time league umpire who died in March.
John “Jay” Curry, 63, of Providence died on March 19. The Darlington American Little League held a dedication ceremony on opening day last Saturday, April 16, at the George Patrick Duffy Athletic fields in Pawtucket.
The league’s annual parade made its way down Newport Avenue to the park, where the teams of young players lined the outfield. The dedication was held for Curry at 9:30 a.m. before letting out first pitch of the season, thrown by Curry’s brother and sister, Kevin Curry and Maryann Lefaivre, and caught by his great nephews, Michael and Gavin Curry, who play in the league.
Curry’s memory will be honored throughout the season, Darlington American Little League Vice President P.J. Shea said, as the league adopts a season slogan — “Next Batter” — in his honor.
“Jay, when he would umpire, instead of saying ‘you’re out!’ or ‘strike three!’, would simply say ‘next batter,’” Shea explained.
The league is encouraging other umpires who call games to adopt this verbiage and the message it carries for the young athletes. Plaques adorned with the slogan will be placed at each of the league fields.
“It’s a great theory to have in life,” Shea said. “You may stumble, but you’re not ‘out.’ You’ll get the next one. You always get another swing.”
He and another friend of Curry’s, Jay Barry, recalled another common, encouraging phrase: “muscle up.” If younger players in minor league games were struggling to reach the plate, Curry would stand up from behind home plate to encourage the pitcher, saying “muscle up, you got this” and flexing his own bicep.
Sure enough, the next pitch would soar over home plate followed by the shout of “nice pitch!” from Curry.
“He was like a cheerleader and an extra coach on the field at times,” Shea said.
Barry has been coaching in the Darlington American Little League for six years, but said he and Curry had been friends on and off the field for decades. Their fathers were friends and their families stayed close as they grew up.
“He put 100 percent into everything… Jay meant a lot to a lot of people, he’s irreplaceable,” Barry said.
Barry grew up playing in the Darlington American Little League. He has been coaching for six years, and his 12-year-old son now plays in the league.
“Jay was as passionate about the game of baseball and watching the kids play and get better as anyone I’d ever seen,” Barry said. “... He kept the games rolling, and kept it as fun as possible. You looked forward to seeing him on the field.”
He recalled days when he and his son would give Curry a ride back home to Providence, and they’d talk about the little league games, the Red Sox and all things local sports. Shea, too, said he and Curry developed a good friendship during their time in the local league, and spent many hours after games talking about baseball and life in general.
They both said Curry was well-known throughout the local leagues for his love of the game, support of the young athletes — and his recognizable, raspy voice booming from behind home plate.
“As rough as his voice was, the words coming out of his mouth never were,” Shea said.
More than a dozen members of Curry’s family attended the opening day dedication, including son and daughter Stephen J. Curry and Ashley M. (Curry) Bennett. Aside from their large family, Ashley said, “baseball was everything” to their father.
David and James “Jim” Curry said their brother was a great, life-long ball player. Jay was a man of small stature and was nicknamed “peanut” when he played in little league, they said. He continued to play, joining a softball league after getting married to his former spouse, Analie (Soares) Curry, and having their two children. As he got older, Jay stopped playing and began umpiring.
“We had no idea the connection he carried with the kids,” Jim Curry said of his brother’s time behind home plate. “We felt honored to be his brother when we heard all the good things.”
He and David said their brother’s funeral was packed with families from local little leagues stopping to pay their respects. In addition to Darlington American’s dedication, Rumford Little League will also hold an opening day tribute on May 7 at the Kimberly Ann Rock Complex on Ferris Avenue, Rumford.
Shea, Barry and Curry’s brothers all said they are working with local little leagues and other groups to establish a “Next Batter Scholarship” for youth baseball players in Pawtucket and East Providence in honor of the beloved local umpire.
Jay Curry was born in Providence, the son of the late Vincent Curry and Jeannine (Brunelle) Curry. He is survived by his children, four grandchildren, and his six siblings; Kevin Curry and his wife Susan of Pawtucket, Karen Asselin and her husband Jerry of Pawtucket, David Curry and his wife Celeste of Johnston, James Curry and his wife Ann Marie of Millville, Massachusetts, Maryann Lefaivre and her husband Ronald of Cumberland, and Patrick Curry and his wife Michelle of Pawtucket.
