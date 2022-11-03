NORTH SMITHFIELD – In addition to deciding local races next Tuesday, Nov. 8, North Smithfield voters will decide whether to support a local question that would permit recreational cannabis facilities in town.
There are seven candidates trying to secure one of the five open seats on the non-partisan Town Council, including Kimberly Alves, John Beauregard, Stephen Corriveau, Paulette Hamilton, Cheryl Marandola, Claire O’Hara, and Douglas Osier.
Two seats on the non-partisan School Committee are up for grabs by candidates Teresa Bartomioli, William Connell, Christopher Paul Simpkins, and Kristen Zitterell.
Other local races on the ballot this year include a three-way race for senator in General Assembly District 17 between incumbent Republican Thomas Paolino, Democrat Cameron Joseph Deutsch, and independent challenger John Lyle Jr.
In Senate District 24, Republican Craig Lacouture challenges incumbent Democrat Melissa Murray.
Jessica de la Cruz is running unopposed for senator in District 23.
Running for representative in House District 48 is incumbent Republican Brian Newberry and Democrat Paul Jones.
After winning the September primary, Democratic challenger Glenn Dusablon will go up against former state Rep. Jon Brien running as an independent in House District 49. Current Rep. Steve Lima did not run for re-election.
North Smithfield has the one local ballot question. Like many other communities across the state, town voters will decide whether “new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued” in town.
If approved, marijuana would be taxed at 20 percent, including a 10 percent cannabis tax, a 3 percent tax by the city or town where the marijuana is sold, and the current 7 percent sales tax. A recreational marijuana dispensary allows anyone over the age of 21 to purchase marijuana products, including flower buds, edibles, and other products containing THC.
